Georgia ag debate turns personal after challenger questions inspection drop

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The Brief Republican Tyler Harper and Democrat Catherine Juhan-Arnold clashed over food safety during the Georgia agriculture commissioner debate in Atlanta on Thursday. Juhan-Arnold claimed state food inspections dropped 45% since 2022, prompting Harper to label her criticism of agency personnel disqualifying for public office. The candidates also debated farmland preservation against data center growth, grocery price inflation, foreign land ownership bans and federal trade tariffs.



Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and Democratic challenger Catherine Juhan-Arnold traded sharp accusations over plunging food inspection numbers and rural land preservation during a televised debate Thursday.

Georgia food inspection clash

What they're saying:

Juhan-Arnold challenged the incumbent over state regulatory records, arguing that food business inspection coverage plummeted from 100% in 2022 to 55% in 2025. She asked why Harper had not kept his promises on food safety and rapid recall warnings.

"There has been a 45% drop in inspections in 2025," Juhan-Arnold said, adding that international visitors for the FIFA World Cup did not trust local food. "Those are the figures that your department gave the state."

Harper strongly rejected the claim, maintaining that his agency has increased inspections while managing a 30% increase in regulated businesses with only 12% more staff. He described her attack on the agency's workforce as unacceptable.

"I mean, I think it is a complete mischaracterization of the work that our people do at the department," Harper said. "And she’s criticizing the employees that I work with every single day for the work that they’re doing and protecting you and our families all across this state."

"I will not stand for that," Harper added. "And I think that is disqualifying for her to hold this office."

Georgia farmland conservation battle

Local perspective:

Harper addressed projections showing Georgia will lose 800,000 acres of farmland by 2040, pointing to the Georgia Farmland Conservation Fund and bans barring foreign adversaries from buying agricultural acreage. He also called for strict guardrails on expanding data centers.

Harper insisted that data centers should pay 100% of their utility and infrastructure costs, avoid using eminent domain, and lose state tax breaks. He added that local communities must retain the power to reject projects they do not want.

Juhan-Arnold proposed mandatory agricultural resource impact reviews to evaluate water requirements and drought impacts before industrial projects receive approval. She stressed that local growers deserve a formal voice before large-scale infrastructure developments affect nearby farm wells.

Addressing Georgia grocery prices

The other side:

When questioned about consumer food costs and struggling growers, Harper highlighted his efforts challenging corporate food mergers and expanding the Georgia Grown initiative into school cafeterias. He noted that the Cooperative Interstate Shipment program has expanded direct interstate markets for Georgia beef producers.

Juhan-Arnold countered that Georgia must develop regional food hubs to bridge the gap between growers and consumers. She proposed building regional distribution hubs at an estimated $2 million each alongside smaller micro-hubs costing between $150,000 and $275,000.

Trade tariffs and outbreaks

Big picture view:

Harper defended protective trade actions, citing a 550% surge in Mexican produce imports that he said undercuts domestic growers. However, he warned that federal leaders must shield Georgia exporters from retaliatory foreign tariffs on poultry, pecans and cotton.

Juhan-Arnold argued the state has neglected federal funding opportunities for a decade, urging leadership to capture federal grants to upgrade agricultural processing facilities. She also criticized the state's handling of a recent Cyclospora contamination, calling for faster, more transparent public health notifications.

Georgia early voting begins

What's next:

Early voting for the general election is underway across Georgia and concludes on Friday, Oct. 30. Voters will make their final decision between Harper and Juhan-Arnold on Election Day, which takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.