Why the Georgia labor commissioner race could reshape worker rights and union rules

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The Brief Candidates in the Georgia labor commissioner debate in Atlanta clashed over union influence, right-to-work laws and delayed unemployment system updates. Appointed incumbent Barbara Rivera Holmes highlighted statewide job growth while challenger Nikki Porcher questioned official unemployment statistics and worker protections. Early voting began Thursday across the state and runs through Oct. 30 ahead of the general election on Nov. 3.



Georgia labor commissioner candidates sparred Thursday during a televised debate in Atlanta, clashing over union rights, disputed economic statistics and delayed agency technology upgrades.

Appointed Republican incumbent Barbara Rivera Holmes and Democratic challenger Nikki Porcher presented contrasting priorities for the state's workforce as early voting got underway.

Georgia union rights debate

What they're saying:

The sharpest clash of the debate centered on Georgia's right-to-work protections and the role of organized labor.

Rivera Holmes pressed Porcher directly on whether she aligns with union leadership over state law.

"Throughout this campaign, you've courted big labor bosses," Rivera Holmes said. "Do you support Georgia's right to work laws or do you stand with big labor bosses who want compulsory dues?"

Porcher defended her union endorsements and maintained that labor organizations protect everyday workers.

"I stand with Georgia workers, Miss Rivera Holmes, as a labor commissioner should because Georgia workers come first," Porcher responded. "When you say court big labor bosses, I think you're referring to our union movements and our union workers here in the state that allow that we have safe workplaces, fair wages, and the actual support that workers need every day that they're not getting from the current Department of Labor."

Porcher added that she remains firmly in favor of labor organizing.

"So, yes, I do support unions," Porcher said. "I do support Georgia workers, and I will fight to make sure that workers are first in this state."

Rivera Holmes countered that mandatory union dues harm economic freedom and burden state businesses.

"My opponent stands with far-left agenda and labor bosses and that far-left agenda is taking in the Democratic state," Rivera Holmes said. "I stand for economic freedom, real economic growth, and fighting back socialism and fighting back against government overreach."

Porcher responded by stating that union dues are not mandatory in unionized workplaces under state law.

She emphasized that unions extend protections to non-paying staff as well.

Atlanta agency technology overhaul

The backstory:

Both candidates confronted long-standing complaints about the Georgia Department of Labor's unemployment claims system.

The agency faced widespread scrutiny during the pandemic when residents experienced unanswered phone calls, missing payments and automated delays.

Rivera Holmes stated she launched the largest unemployment insurance modernization effort in state history after being appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

She explained that updating software and optimizing staff will keep the agency prepared for future economic downturns.

Porcher argued that the department's underlying computer processing technology has remained outdated since the 1980s.

She alleged that the current administration pushed back its initial delivery target.

"My opponent has stated when she was first appointed that we would see a new system of fall of 2026," Porcher said. "Since then, that date has been pushed back again to 2027."

Porcher added that frustrated applicants continue to give up on receiving assistance because the digital portal fails.

Rivera Holmes maintained that modernizing the department's infrastructure remains her central priority to deliver benefits reliably and securely.

Georgia employment statistics challenged

The other side:

Economic metrics sparked heated disagreement when Porcher questioned whether official job reports reflect reality for working families.

She cast doubt on the state's reported 3.2% unemployment rate recorded in August.

"I don't trust the numbers," Porcher said. "In July, when we saw the numbers, it said that Georgia lost 9,200 of the number of of the jobs in this state on the national scale, 10,000 jobs."

Rivera Holmes defended state reporting, pointing to job growth and record labor participation.

"Georgia's economy is very strong today," Rivera Holmes said. "We have a record labor force participation, record employment. Unemployment is down to the lowest point in two and a half years, and we continue to grow jobs."

The candidates also clashed over federal immigration policies and political endorsements.

Porcher questioned Rivera Holmes for backing Rick Jackson, citing rhetoric on deportation.

Rivera Holmes responded by sharing her personal background as a first-generation American whose family fled communist Cuba.

She stated that she supports conservative leaders who protect economic freedom and secure borders.

Georgia job market statistics

By the numbers:

Economic figures dominated several rounds of candidate questioning during the broadcast.

Panelists noted Georgia's 3.2% August unemployment rate sat well below the national rate of 4.1%.

Rivera Holmes cited 25,000 new jobs and $35 billion in capital investment brought to Georgia during the last fiscal year.

She added that a record 5.5 million Georgians are currently employed.

Porcher countered with labor rankings showing Georgia placed 46th in the nation for workers.

She also highlighted that minimum wage increase proposals have repeatedly stalled in the General Assembly.

Rural Georgia workforce development

Local perspective:

The debate turned to rural communities where young residents frequently move away to secure employment.

Rivera Holmes, who lives in Albany, cited her 20 years of experience as a local chamber executive building regional career pathways.

She emphasized expanding partnerships in construction, automotive repair and advanced manufacturing.

"When we help Georgians gain these world-class skills, translate them into competitive wages, they will continue to build Georgia as a top state for talent," Rivera Holmes said.

Porcher countered that rural communities lack necessary career centers and job training programs.

She said residents in many of the 84 counties she visited must commute 75 to 80 minutes one way for work.

Georgia artificial intelligence impact

Big picture view:

The emergence of artificial intelligence in hiring and workplace operations drew distinct proposals from both candidates.

Porcher called for state legislative regulations to mandate human oversight when employers screen, hire or dismiss workers using algorithms.

She also proposed retraining existing workers to use artificial intelligence as an assistive tool.

Rivera Holmes said every modern position is becoming a technology job.

She said the state must collaborate with employers to upskill current staff into higher-level roles.

Georgia general election voting

What's next:

Georgia voters began casting ballots as the state's three-week early voting window opened Thursday.

Advance in-person voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30 across all counties.

The contest concludes on Election Day, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters will decide whether to grant Rivera Holmes a full four-year term or elect Porcher to lead the agency.