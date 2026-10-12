Georgia lt. governor candidates: Josh McLaurin and Greg Dolezal

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The Brief Democrat Josh McLaurin and Republican Greg Dolezal are competing for Georgia lieutenant governor in the Nov. 3 election. McLaurin’s campaign focuses on health care, housing affordability and reproductive rights; Dolezal emphasizes taxes, school choice and election policy. Both have served in the Georgia Senate, where the next lieutenant governor will preside over the chamber.



The race to replace Lt. Gov. Burt Jones pits two state senators with sharply different political priorities against each other. The lieutenant governor presides over the Senate, assigns bills to committees and can call legislation to the floor for a vote.

Josh McLaurin, Democrat

Background and public service

McLaurin, an attorney from Sandy Springs, grew up in Cobb County and graduated from the University of Georgia and Yale Law School. His legal practice focuses on business litigation and aviation law. He served four years in the Georgia House before winning election to the state Senate in 2022, representing a district in north Fulton County.

McLaurin has frequently criticized President Donald Trump and Republican policies. He drew national attention after sharing a 2016 text from his former Yale roommate, now Vice President JD Vance, in which Vance expressed concern about Trump.

Campaign priorities

McLaurin says he would expand Medicaid, repeal Georgia’s six-week abortion ban and address the costs of health care, housing and child care. He has also called for limits on corporate ownership of homes and zoning changes to allow more smaller houses, townhouses and accessory dwelling units.

He has also identified defending civil and human rights, including voting rights, as a priority.

Greg Dolezal, Republican

Background and public service

Dolezal, a businessman from Cumming, was first elected to the Georgia Senate in 2018 and represents a district covering much of Forsyth County. He is a partner in technology company Renewed Vision and previously worked in ministry, according to his campaign biography. In the Senate, he chairs the Transportation Committee and is vice chair of the Appropriations Committee.

Campaign priorities

Dolezal’s campaign lists eliminating property taxes, expanding school choice and reducing special-interest tax breaks among its priorities. He also supports lowering income taxes, stricter immigration enforcement and changes to Georgia’s voting systems.

On housing, Dolezal has proposed reducing building and permitting regulations and expanding financing options for first-time homebuyers. He introduced a bill to limit large institutional investors’ ownership of single-family homes and bar international private investors from buying rental property. The bill passed the Senate but did not receive a House vote.

Record and campaign scrutiny

In 2020, Dolezal joined three other Republican state senators in unsuccessfully calling for a special legislative session to consider overturning Georgia’s presidential election results.

Dolezal also drew criticism for an AI-generated campaign ad depicting Muslims attacking white Georgians and calling for Georgia to remain "sharia free."

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