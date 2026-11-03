LIVE: Georgia Senate election results 2026

The Brief Georgia election results are rolling in statewide as all 236 General Assembly seats are decided to determine Capitol power. Republicans are defending working majorities in the 56-member Senate against Democratic gains in metro Atlanta. Final vote totals will determine the legislative balance in Atlanta and affect the incoming governor's ability to enact policy.



Live vote counts are updating across Georgia to decide partisan control of the state Legislature, with all 236 legislative seats on the line.

Georgia Senate races

The Campaign:

Political observers are tracking key legislative districts across the state to determine partisan control of the Georgia State Senate. Live vote tallies continue to update across Georgia as all 236 legislative seats are decided.

Republicans entered the election defending their working majorities in the 56-member Senate. Meanwhile, Democrats have pushed aggressively into shifting suburban districts across metro Atlanta to chip away at Republican margins.

These midterm election returns will dictate the balance of power in Atlanta for the next two years. Those tallies will directly shape the incoming governor's ability to pass a legislative agenda.

Election results: Georgia Senate

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

More races:

Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House

Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor

Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House

Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W