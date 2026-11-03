LIVE: Georgia Senate election results 2026
ATLANTA - Live vote counts are updating across Georgia to decide partisan control of the state Legislature, with all 236 legislative seats on the line.
Georgia Senate races
The Campaign:
Political observers are tracking key legislative districts across the state to determine partisan control of the Georgia State Senate. Live vote tallies continue to update across Georgia as all 236 legislative seats are decided.
Republicans entered the election defending their working majorities in the 56-member Senate. Meanwhile, Democrats have pushed aggressively into shifting suburban districts across metro Atlanta to chip away at Republican margins.
These midterm election returns will dictate the balance of power in Atlanta for the next two years. Those tallies will directly shape the incoming governor's ability to pass a legislative agenda.
Election results: Georgia Senate
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from state election reporting, who provided live vote counts across legislative districts, as well as political observers monitoring the balance of power in the Georgia General Assembly. Race results are being provided by the Associated Press and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.