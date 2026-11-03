LIVE: Gwinnett County election results 2026

The Brief Gwinnett County election results are underway as election workers tabulate ballots following the close of polls across the county at 7 p.m. Incumbents Ben Ku and Matthew Holtkamp face competitive general election challenges for their respective District 2 and District 4 commission seats. Gwinnett voters are also deciding a public school homestead exemption measure to deliver property tax relief to veterans and educators.



Election officials in Gwinnett County are tabulating votes following the close of polls to settle two contested county commission seats and a school property tax referendum.

Counting Gwinnett County election votes

Election Day:

Election workers will immediately begin tabulating paper ballots and processing returns to determine local race outcomes.

In Commission District 2, Democratic incumbent Ben Ku faces a general election challenge from Republican Rodolfo Ochoa.

District 4 Republican incumbent Matthew Holtkamp is defending his seat against Democratic challenger Benjamin Culberson.

Voters are also weighing in on a proposed expansion of the local school district homestead exemption.

The initiative is designed to provide dedicated property tax relief to disabled veterans as well as local public school system employees.

Election results: Gwinnett County races

Election Results:

Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.

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Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat

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Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3

Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W