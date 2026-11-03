LIVE: Gwinnett County election results 2026
ATLANTA - Election officials in Gwinnett County are tabulating votes following the close of polls to settle two contested county commission seats and a school property tax referendum.
Counting Gwinnett County election votes
Election Day:
Election workers will immediately begin tabulating paper ballots and processing returns to determine local race outcomes.
In Commission District 2, Democratic incumbent Ben Ku faces a general election challenge from Republican Rodolfo Ochoa.
District 4 Republican incumbent Matthew Holtkamp is defending his seat against Democratic challenger Benjamin Culberson.
Voters are also weighing in on a proposed expansion of the local school district homestead exemption.
The initiative is designed to provide dedicated property tax relief to disabled veterans as well as local public school system employees.
Election results: Gwinnett County races
Election Results:
Keep refreshing this page to see the latest returns as polls close at 7 p.m.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
More races:
Federal races: U.S. Senate | U.S. House
Georgia races: Governor | Lt. Governor | Secretary of State | Attorney General | Agriculture Secretary | Insurance Secretary | School Superintendent | Commissioner of Labor
Georgia Public Service Commission: District 3 seat | District 5 seat
Georgia legislature: Georgia Senate | Georgia House
Georgia ballot amendments: Amendment 1 | Amendment 2 | Amendment 3
Counties: Cobb | Fulton | DeKalb | Gwinnett | Counties A-D | Counties F-H | Counties J-W
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Gwinnett County election filings detailing certified candidates, as well as official public notices outlining the school district homestead exemption ballot measure. Race results are being provided by the Associated Press and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.