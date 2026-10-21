How Georgia attorney general hopefuls plan to govern

The Brief Democrat Tanya Miller and Republican Brian Strickland sparred over criminal records and executive power during the Georgia attorney general debate in Atlanta. Miller questioned Strickland about a proposed Henry County data center development, while Strickland attacked Miller for failing to pass legislation during four years in office. Both candidates clashed over transparency regarding artificial intelligence surveillance cameras and pledged distinct approaches to enforcing state open records laws.



Democratic nominee Tanya Miller and Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland clashed Wednesday over public safety credentials, surveillance transparency and personal ethics during a televised debate for Georgia attorney general. The two legislative veterans presented sharply contrasting visions for the state's top legal post ahead of the November election.

Georgia candidates clash over crime

What we know:

The debate, held at Georgia Public Broadcasting studios for the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series, opened with sharp disputes over legal experience. Grants from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Robert Charles Loudermilk Senior Foundation funded the broadcast.

Miller highlighted her career as a former homicide and sex crimes prosecutor, describing herself as a working-class advocate who spent nearly two decades protecting families. Strickland pointed to his private litigation practice handling property rights and elder abuse, as well as his legislative partnerships targeting human trafficking, street gangs and fentanyl.

Strickland emphasized his endorsements from Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and more than 100 elected law enforcement officials from both political parties. Miller countered that her endorsements from sheriffs, prosecutors and police officers reflect her direct work securing convictions against violent criminals.

Questions remain on police tech

What we don't know:

Candidates left unresolved questions about how state officials will resolve conflicts between public records transparency and local police surveillance programs. Journalistic inquiries revealed that a Dunwoody resident faced a fee exceeding $500,000 for camera audit logs, while agencies in East Point and Hall County cited medical privacy and personnel exemptions to withhold records regarding officer misuse of surveillance tools.

Miller stated that automated license plate readers must face strict Fourth Amendment regulations. "Things that the public can see, cameras can record," Miller said. "Things that the public cannot see without a search warrant, cameras cannot record without a search warrant."

Strickland argued that constitutional protections depend on how officers apply the technology on a case-by-case basis. While advocating legislative guardrails in January, Strickland said, "When law enforcement is using it directly, it may or may not. It depends on case by case."

Candidates debate Capitol legislative records

The backstory:

Tensions escalated when Strickland labeled Miller a partisan protester and challenged her to name any bill she sponsored that became law during her four years in the state House. Strickland cited a bipartisan measure barring taxpayer-funded gender surgeries for incarcerated felons, noting Miller led an outside protest before voting against it.

Strickland pointed to his sponsorship of more than 100 enacted measures, including co-authoring the state's 2020 hate crimes law with Democrats. He also highlighted bills that expanded paid parental leave for state employees and widened private employee sick-leave access.

Miller responded that the Republican majority controls which measures reach the floor, noting she introduced bills to curb insurance rate increases, protect pregnant workers and support small businesses. She blamed legislative leaders for broader justice issues, arguing state underfunding has left prisons overrun by gangs, created backlogs in rape kit testing and fueled staffing shortages among prosecutors and state crime lab scientists.

Strickland denies data center deal

The other side:

Miller confronted Strickland over property filings, alleging he notarized documents and sought state infrastructure funding to place a 250-acre commercial data center on his Henry County land despite environmental concerns raised by regional planners and the city of Hampton. She quoted a constituent who questioned his integrity, pressing Strickland to withdraw all pending project applications.

Strickland rejected the accusation, calling it a political smear originally funded by progressive donor George Soros. He explained that a developer approached his father years ago regarding their family farm, but the family rejected the project following public hearings because his parents live adjacent to the site.

Strickland shared that his 6-year-old son recently questioned the negative political advertisements broadcast on television. He urged Miller to focus on policy rather than family attacks, saying his son told him, "Daddy, it shouldn't have to be this way."

Nominees spar over courtroom experience

What they're saying:

Miller insisted the attorney general must possess extensive criminal trial experience to effectively lead state law enforcement agencies. "While my opponent talks tough on crime, the fact of the matter is he has never stood in a courtroom and stood down a murderer," Miller said. "He has never sent a human trafficker to prison. He has never tackled rape, child abuse, international narcotics distribution in communities. I am the only person who has done that."

Strickland maintained that executive leadership requires bipartisan consensus and proven legislative success rather than courtroom posturing. "If you want an attorney general to do more than just talk the political fight, talk the political talk, I'm your candidate," Strickland said during his closing remarks, noting his campaign logo features a protective shield for 11 million Georgians.

Miller reiterated her independence in her final statement, calling Strickland a "shape shifter" aligned with former President Donald Trump. "I am an undefeated homicide prosecutor running for the top prosecution job in this state," Miller said. "I am running to be the people's lawyer. He's running to be Donald Trump's lawyer."

Consumer safety concerns face scrutiny

Why you should care:

The debate highlighted growing consumer protection challenges facing Georgia families, including potential regulatory enforcement if state lawmakers approve sports gambling. Strickland detailed how the attorney general's Consumer Protection Division must shield children and vulnerable adults from predatory digital algorithms and predatory companies.

Strickland recounted discovering an unmoderated artificial intelligence cartoon on YouTube that encouraged self-harm while his 8-year-old son was watching videos about animals. He pledged to use state authority to hold major technology platforms accountable if they fail to implement user safety protections.

The candidates also addressed the state attorney general's inherent conflict when state agencies face public records complaints. Miller pledged to issue binding formal legal opinions requiring agency compliance, asserting that government attorneys must never help their institutional clients conceal public records from taxpayers.

Key election statistics shape race

By the numbers:

11 million: Number of Georgia residents Strickland identified as the primary clients served by the attorney general's office.

100+: Number of bills Strickland stated he sponsored that became Georgia law, alongside his backing from more than 100 elected law enforcement officials.

90%: Share of police officers Strickland described as dedicated public servants who demand accountability for bad actors.

$500,000+: Record inspection fee quoted to a Dunwoody resident seeking municipal automated license plate reader surveillance audit logs.

4: Years Miller has represented her district in the Georgia General Assembly.

2: Decades of legal practice cited by each candidate during debate arguments.

Georgia voters prepare for ballots

What's next:

Voters will decide between Miller and Strickland to succeed the incumbent attorney general in the general election. The winning candidate will take charge of statewide criminal prosecutions, grand jury indictments and consumer protection enforcement.

Advance in-person voting is underway across Georgia through Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day voting takes place Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polling precincts open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.