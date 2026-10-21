Hubbard challenges absent PSC rival in Atlanta debate

The Brief Candidate Peter Hubbard targeted rising utility rates during the Atlanta debate for the Georgia PSC District 3 seat against an empty podium. Republican opponent Fitz Johnson declined to attend the broadcast event, leaving Hubbard to challenge Johnson's record without an on-stage response. Hubbard pushed for clean energy investments, stronger data center oversight and urgent reforms to prevent widespread household power disconnections across Georgia.



Democratic Public Service Commissioner Peter Hubbard made his case for lower utility bills Wednesday during an Atlanta debate where Republican opponent Fitz Johnson declined to appear.

Atlanta Press Club debate begins

What we know:

Hubbard stood beside an empty podium during the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debate series broadcast from public television studios. Grants from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Robert Charles Loudermilk Senior Foundation funded the broadcast series.

Debate panelists questioned Hubbard on his regulatory positions, utility rate policies and energy goals for the Georgia Public Service Commission District 3 post. Hubbard urged voters to back him and candidate Sheila Edwards to flip the commission to a Democratic majority.

Unanswered questions surround absent candidate

What we don't know:

Debate organizers did not provide an explanation for why Johnson declined to participate in the broadcast forum.

Officials have not confirmed how Johnson responds to Hubbard's accusations regarding utility rate hikes, land use decisions and campaign residency claims.

Hubbard challenges empty opponent podium

What they're saying:

Facing an empty lectern during the direct questioning round, Hubbard criticized Johnson directly to the camera. "Now my opponent does not have enough respect to show up for this job interview or to justify his record," Hubbard said.

Hubbard accused Johnson of voting repeatedly to raise power bills and expanding gas plants following an election defeat. "How do you sleep at night.?" Hubbard asked the empty podium.

Hubbard provided his own rebuttal to the unanswered question. "The answer is that Fitz Johnson sleeps just fine at night in his $1.3 million McMansion in Cobb County, which is not in the district where he is looking to serve, he does not care about hardworking Georgians because Fitz Johnson is doing just fine already," Hubbard said.

Georgia Power consumer rate battles

The backstory:

Hubbard highlighted his regulatory actions since voters elected him last November to a one-year term on the regulatory board. He said he voted to disallow Georgia Power's profits on storm cost recovery after Hurricane Helene and sought to make gas companies justify customer charges.

Hubbard said the commission's Republican majority blocked his attempts to protect consumer pocketbooks. He claimed Johnson previously served 4.5 years on the commission without winning an election, voting six times to raise customer rates and locking them in for three years.

Hubbard also alleged Johnson used eminent domain to transfer land from Black families to white property owners for private profit.

State utility service shutoff statistics

The backstory:

Georgia utility shutoffs run at ten times the national average, according to statistics Hubbard presented during the event. About 250,000 residential customers lose electrical service each year due to past-due balances.

Hubbard stated Georgia ranks in the bottom 25% nationally for customer disruptions and the length of outages. He proposed performance-based rate making to hold power companies accountable while expanding the state's existing $35 senior discount.

Hubbard also recommended spreading utility deposit costs across 12 months rather than demanding single lump-sum payments from vulnerable households.

Georgia data center power impact

Big picture view:

Hubbard warned that surging data centers place unfair burdens on everyday electric customers unless regulators step in. "We need to make sure the data centers are not shifting costs onto your back," Hubbard said, calling for a whole-of-government regulatory approach.

Hubbard criticized a recent commission deal permitting Google to fund nuclear plant improvements, arguing customer rate bases still finance the projects over time. He pushed for solar and battery storage solutions, noting 90% of new power plants globally rely on renewable resources while Georgia relies on fossil gas.

Hubbard pointed to programs through the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, which holds tens of millions of dollars in grants for home weatherization and energy-efficient appliances.

Georgia PSC election voting dates

What's next:

Voters across the state can participate in early voting, which started Tuesday, Oct. 13, and concludes Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day takes place Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The commission will address future consumer utility rates during its next scheduled base rate proceeding in 2028.