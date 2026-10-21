Georgia Lt. Governor debate: Dolezal and McLaurin spar in Atlanta

The Brief The Georgia Lt. Governor debate in Atlanta brought sharp clashes between Republican Greg Dolezal and Democrat Josh McLaurin over taxes, public safety and data centers. Dolezal championed state property tax relief and private school scholarships while blasting corporate subsidies and accusing McLaurin of being soft on crime. McLaurin defended his bipartisan legislative track record, pushed for expanded local control over power-hungry data centers and accused Dolezal of bringing MAGA extremism to Georgia.



Georgia Senate colleagues Greg Dolezal and Josh McLaurin faced off in an Atlanta television studio, outlining sharply contrasting economic, education and judicial visions in the race for lieutenant governor.

Georgia property tax clash

What they're saying:

Sen. Greg Dolezal described property taxes as an unfair burden on homeowners driven by soaring neighborhood valuations. "Property taxes, in my opinion, are one of the most insidious forms of taxation that exist anywhere in the American economy," Dolezal said.

Sen. Josh McLaurin countered that GOP proposals to eliminate property taxes would strip funding from essential municipal services. "I want a market based solution to work with the chambers of commerce and the affordable housing advocates to to build all the housing," McLaurin said.

Data center tax fight

The backstory:

Both candidates agreed that local communities in places like Columbus, Effingham County and Coweta County deserve a say over incoming data center developments. However, the lawmakers split sharply over state tax incentives and regulatory votes.

Dolezal pointed to House Bill 1291 in 2022 and House Bill 1192 in 2024, criticizing McLaurin for supporting corporate tax credits and opposing a temporary pause. "Not one dime of your property taxes or income taxes should be used to subsidize trillion dollar data centers," Dolezal said.

McLaurin pushed back against Dolezal's characterization of his legislative voting record. McLaurin argued that municipalities must balance industrial growth with environmental impacts, including excessive power consumption, heavy water usage, noise and diesel emissions.

Atlanta public safety debate

The other side:

Dolezal challenged McLaurin over his past votes against the Fentanyl Eradication Act, enhanced penalties for violent street racing and a bill requiring convicted child molesters to post warning signs at Halloween. Dolezal argued that McLaurin's approach to criminal justice would harm community security across the state.

McLaurin defended his stance as an attorney protecting constitutional principles against measures already struck down by federal courts. He added that taxpayer dollars should not be wasted defending unconstitutional legislation in court.

Georgia school scholarship battle

By the numbers:

Dolezal touted the Georgia Promise Scholarship Program, noting the initiative is fully subscribed for students trapped in public schools performing in the bottom 25%. According to Dolezal, four-fifths of participating families fall in lower income brackets, and 45% of the enrolled students are Black.

McLaurin argued that Georgia already sits in the bottom 20% nationally for median income and per capita government investment. He pointed out that 20 rural hospitals have closed over the past 20 years while the state remains one of 10 without expanded Medicaid.

Voting schedule across Georgia

What's next:

Early voting across Georgia runs through Friday, Oct. 30.

Voters will cast final ballots on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.