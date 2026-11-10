What Georgia's incoming Secretary of State plans to do first

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The Brief Georgia Secretary of State-elect Penny Brown Reynolds met with outgoing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at the State Capitol Tuesday as she prepares to take office in January. Reynolds plans to announce her transition team next week, with a focus on expanding voter access, increasing voter participation and working across party lines. Reynolds discussed the challenges of implementing a new voting system ahead of the 2028 presidential election.



Georgia’s next Secretary of State is turning her attention from the campaign trail to the work ahead.

Judge Penny Brown Reynolds met with outgoing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at the State Capitol Tuesday as she prepares to take over the office in January.

What they're saying:

In an interview with FOX 5’s Deidra Dukes, Reynolds outlined her plans for the transition, her priorities for the office and the challenges of implementing a new voting system ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Reynolds says she plans to announce her transition team next week. She wants the group to represent a broad cross-section of Georgians, including veterans, business leaders, farmers and educators.

"My transition team is going to be a little different. It’s going to represent everybody, all the constituents that matter to Georgians," Reynolds said.

She says the weeks leading up to her inauguration will be critical to putting her leadership team in place.

Among her first priorities, Reynolds wants to make voting more accessible, increase voter registration and encourage more Georgians to participate in elections, particularly local races.

She also wants to work with lawmakers to consider expanding mail-in voting opportunities and allowing ballot drop boxes outside buildings.

Reynolds says improving the relationship between the Secretary of State’s office and the State Election Board will also be a priority.

She hopes to find common ground while working with lawmakers and election officials across party lines.

One of the biggest challenges ahead is Georgia’s planned transition to a new voting system before the 2028 presidential election.

Reynolds says the process will require extensive coordination with election officials in all 159 Georgia counties, including securing resources and training election workers, volunteers and voters.

"I want to hear from them to find out what they need, not what I think they need, but what do they need?" Reynolds said.

Reynolds says some counties already struggle with limited resources, and she plans to work with state lawmakers to address those needs.

While the details of the new voting system remain to be determined, Reynolds says her responsibility will be to make sure any changes are implemented efficiently.

"So, I’ve got a tall order. I’m really excited about doing it, and I’m really excited about showing people that your vote mattered, that you trust me. And I take that with the highest regard," Reynolds said.

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding Georgia's planned replacement voting system have not yet been established. State officials have also not determined the exact funding levels or legislative proposals needed to assist counties operating with limited resources.