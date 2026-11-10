Unresponsive 3-year-old rushed to hospital from Austell home

The Brief Cobb County investigators are leading an active probe after a 3-year-old child suffered severe head trauma in Austell. Austell police officers found the 3-year-old unresponsive following an emergency medical dispatch early Tuesday morning. The toddler remains hospitalized in serious condition while county detectives look into the circumstances surrounding the injury.



A 3-year-old child remains hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday after emergency responders discovered the toddler unresponsive with a severe head injury at an Austell home.

What we know:

Austell police officers arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday after dispatchers received a medical call regarding an unresponsive child.

Medical crews quickly rushed the 3-year-old to a local hospital for emergency treatment of a serious head injury.

Investigators with the Austell Police Department and the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons unit reported to the scene.

Detectives from the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons unit have taken the lead on the active inquiry.

Investigators emphasized their focus on supporting the toddler's relatives during the medical crisis.

"Our thoughts are with the child and family during this difficult time," officials said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what caused the child's injury or whether anyone faces criminal charges.

Police have also withheld the identity of the 3-year-old, the specific street address of the home, and whether anyone else was present when officers arrived.

Officials noted that additional details will come out as the inquiry moves forward.