Georgia Tech fires defensive coordinator, 3 others amid 2-7 slide

The Brief Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key fired four assistant coaches following a 44-17 home blowout loss against Louisville. The Yellow Jackets dropped to last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference and clinched their first losing season since 2022. Defensive backs coach Vinnie Sunseri takes over defensive play-calling as the program reshuffles leadership for the final three games.



Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key fired four assistant coaches on Monday after a fourth straight defeat cemented the program's first losing season since 2022.

What we know:

The sweeping staff overhaul came two days after an ugly 44-17 loss to Louisville dropped the Yellow Jackets into last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Key took over as interim head coach midway through the 2022 season and earned a five-year contract extension after last season.

The program won its first eight games in 2025 before finishing 9-4, but has since stumbled to a 3-11 record over its last 14 match-ups.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jason Semore was dismissed alongside outside linebackers and defensive ends coach Kyle Pope.

Offensive line coach Allen Mogridge and wide receivers coach Jafar Williams were also relieved of their duties.

Defensive backs coach Vinnie Sunseri takes over defensive play-calling responsibilities for the remainder of the schedule.

Brandon Torrey steps in as offensive line coach, while assistant head coach and defensive line coach Jess Simpson adds defensive ends and outside linebackers to his duties.

DeAndre Hopkins moves up to wide receivers coach after working as an assistant with the group through nine games.

Senior defensive analyst Jack Tyler takes over coaching linebackers, and Key announced off-field responsibilities and game-planning structures have been reorganized.

What we don't know:

School officials have not announced whether any permanent coaching hires will be finalized before the current season concludes.

Key has not stated whether additional staff adjustments will take place once the regular season ends.

By the numbers:

Georgia Tech sits at 2-7 overall with a 1-5 conference record under Key, who holds a 29-27 career mark across five seasons in Atlanta.

The 27-point home defeat against Louisville marked the team's fourth consecutive loss.

What's next:

Georgia Tech visits Clemson on Saturday for the first of three remaining regular-season games.

The Yellow Jackets must navigate the final stretch while integrating new play-callers and positional leaders on both sides of the ball.