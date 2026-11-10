DeKalb County police officer arrested in illegal drug investigation

The Brief DeKalb County police arrested Officer Marius Tassy on Tuesday afternoon during an ongoing criminal drug investigation. Authorities booked Tassy into the DeKalb County Jail on felony pharmacy and misdemeanor dangerous drug charges. Tassy is on administrative leave while the department continues its investigation.



DeKalb County police arrested one of their own officers Tuesday afternoon following an internal criminal drug investigation that began late last month.

Officer Marius Tassy arrested

What we know:

Authorities booked 43-year-old Officer Marius Tassy into the DeKalb County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. Tassy faces a felony charge of unlawful practice of pharmacy and a misdemeanor charge of sale of dangerous drugs.

Police placed Tassy on administrative leave pending the outcome of the probe. Department records show the agency hired him on May 1, 2023.

Ongoing DeKalb drug investigation

What we don't know:

DeKalb County police launched the investigation in late October, but officials have not yet disclosed the specific substances involved. Investigators have also not revealed where the alleged drug sales took place or if additional people face charges.

The department declined to share further details, citing the active criminal case.

Police leadership addresses arrest

What they're saying:

DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick said Tuesday that law enforcement officers carry a strict expectation of honesty, integrity, and accountability.

"When an officer violates that trust, it undermines the credibility of our entire profession," Padrick said. "We will not tolerate criminal conduct within the DeKalb County Police Department, and we will never hesitate to investigate and hold our own accountable. Our commitment to the public is greater than our loyalty to any individual officer."