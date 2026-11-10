How an Atlanta resolution aims to reshape local veteran support

The Brief Atlanta City Councilman Jason Dozier introduced a resolution to create an office of Veteran Affairs to centralize support across Georgia. Georgia holds the nation's fifth-largest active-duty military population, yet the capital city currently lacks an active operational hub for veterans. The proposal provides Mayor Andre Dickens' staff one year to secure required funding and establish official department operations.



An Atlanta city councilman is pushing to establish an office of Veteran Affairs to transform how Georgia's capital coordinates resources and services for thousands of local military members.

Atlanta military services expansion

The backstory:

Atlanta City Councilman Jason Dozier introduced a resolution last week to establish a permanent office of Veterans and Military Affairs. Georgia currently holds the fifth-largest active-duty military population in the nation, according to Dozier.

Atlanta serves as the economic driver of the southeast region and is home to 16,000 military veterans within the city limits alone. The councilman emphasized that the state's largest city must coordinate better care for local former service members and municipal staff who served.

City Hall commission delays

What we know:

A municipal veterans commission was established in 2013 to address ongoing military needs, but it has since gone dormant. Council members noted the board has not met in five years due to a lack of designated personnel to organize and direct the panel.

Under the newly proposed resolution, Mayor Andre Dickens' staff would receive one full year to identify funding and officially set up the office. Dozier said municipal efforts have historically operated on a piecemeal basis rather than through a dedicated, coordinated department.

Veterans seek ongoing support

What they're saying:

Veterans from across the region say the ongoing assistance needs for former service members remain substantial. Many service members feel underappreciated upon returning home from putting their lives on the line.

"I ran into a number of veterans that told me their story in tears," veteran Frank Clay Jr. of Villa Rica said. "It is kinda sad that at this age they are still recounting the trauma, the regret. The things we go through as veterans."

Future funding and timeline

What you can do:

City officials have not yet announced specific funding sources or the total budget needed to launch the agency. It remains unconfirmed where the physical office will be located once municipal staff complete the 12-month planning phase. The measure unanimously passed the finance committee Tuesday and will go before full council at their next meeting.