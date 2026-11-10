Paulding County commissioners reject proposal to limit public comments

The Brief Paulding County commissioners rejected a proposed rule change limiting public comment sessions after facing intense backlash from community members. Local taxpayers packed meetings to voice fierce opposition against proposed data center overlay districts near residential properties. Board leaders initially argued that cutting speaker limits would save taxpayer money, but residents viewed the move as an attempt to silence dissent.



Paulding County officials voted down a proposal that would have sharply restricted public comment during board meetings following passionate protests from residents fighting proposed data centers.

Paulding County Commission Vote

What we know:

Paulding County commissioners rejected a measure that sought to limit public comment opportunities at public meetings. The rejected proposal would have reduced individual speaking time from five minutes to three minutes, capped total public comment at 30 minutes, and restricted residents to four speaking appearances per year for non-agenda items.

Tensions flared as residents packed the chamber. Data centers remain a heated issue following months of demonstrations after the commission originally approved four overlay districts without holding a public hearing. Although the county backed down and enacted a 6-month moratorium on data centers through January, the topic continues to dominate public comment periods.

Resident Outrage Over Limits

What they're saying:

Community members voiced deep frustration over both the data centers and the attempt to restrict their speaking time.

One resident made concerns about family life clear: "I will not raise a child in a place where a data center is 150ft. from my house."

Many attendees felt county leaders proposed the speaking limits specifically to suppress pushback. Resident Steven Cochran said said the measure is not a coincidence." Absolutely not. I mean . I mean it’s just clear there's changing it for this particular reason right now."

Another attendee told the board, "I'm tired of hearing from these peasants. That's what it feels like."

During the meeting, an attendee was warned she was out of order when she warned commissioners about political consequences at the ballot box: "I swear if you pass this, I will get teams of residents, and every one of you will not be sitting here next election."

Debate Over Meeting Costs

The other side:

Paulding County Commission Chairman Tim Estes defended the proposal before the vote, arguing the adjustments were intended to save taxpayer money and streamline board business. Estes noted that long meetings cost taxpayers additional funds and argued that meeting hours could be run more efficiently.

"My time was restricted just as much as theirs," Estes said. "It’s a two-way street on everything."

Community Response Prevails

Local perspective:

Officials chose to listen to community demands and voted the restriction down. Following the decision, an official summarized the board's motive: "We listened to them . We want to do what’s best for the person people of Paulding County."

Future Data Center Decisions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what regulatory actions the Paulding County Commission will take once the data center moratorium expires in January. It is also unconfirmed whether board leaders will revisit an amended proposal to address meeting length and taxpayer costs in future sessions.