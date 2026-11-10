Why Georgia measles cases are surging past last year's totals

The Brief State health officials confirmed three new measles cases in Macon County linked to an earlier October exposure. The latest infections raise Georgia's total count to 28 cases, nearly tripling the state's tally recorded throughout 2025. Health leaders urge anyone displaying measles symptoms to contact medical providers by telephone before visiting clinics or emergency facilities.



Three new measles cases have been confirmed in Macon County among people exposed to a previous patient, state health officials announced Tuesday.

Macon County measles outbreak

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed the three individuals contracted the virus after coming into close contact with a person diagnosed on Oct. 12. Agency staff members have notified other community members who may have faced exposure and carry an elevated risk of falling ill.

The three diagnoses bring the total count across Georgia to 28 confirmed cases, according to state health records. That figure marks a sharp climb from 2025, which saw 10 cases reported statewide during the entire year.

Preventing measles virus exposure

What we don't know:

Health authorities have not identified the specific public locations where possible community exposures occurred or the current condition of the three patients. Officials also have not released the ages or vaccination status of the individuals who tested positive.

The Georgia Department of Public Health advises anyone experiencing symptoms to call a doctor's office, hospital, or public health clinic ahead of time rather than arriving unannounced. Calling in advance prevents the virus from spreading through healthcare waiting areas.

Measles in Georgia

Timeline:

Georgia has experienced a sharp uptick in measles cases since late summer, jumping from seven confirmed infections in mid-August to 25 by late October, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That total more than doubles the 10 infections recorded across the state in all of 2025.

The surge began on Aug. 18 when state health officials confirmed that an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident tested positive with no reported travel history or known exposure. Within days, transmission spread into a childcare center, leading to four confirmed pediatric cases on Aug. 28 and three additional cases on Sept. 4 linked to the daycare cluster.

Outbreaks widened beyond the metro area in the weeks that followed. On Sept. 30, state epidemiologists verified that five siblings in Jasper County contracted the virus following out-of-state travel.

By mid-October, cases emerged in central Georgia when an unvaccinated Macon County resident tested positive following exposure to a visitor linked to a broader outbreak in Pennsylvania. The infection triggered a public health exposure alert for patrons of a Perry steakhouse on Oct. 19, followed on Oct. 27 by three additional positive tests among the resident's close contacts. State public health officials noted that nearly all of the confirmed patients were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated against the airborne virus.

Protecting families through vaccination

Dig deeper:

Medical professionals emphasize that immunization remains the most reliable defense against the disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, targeting measles, mumps and rubella.

Under federal guidelines, pediatricians administer the first shot between 12 and 15 months of age, followed by a second dose between ages 4 and 6. Parents seeking information about immunization schedules can consult their personal healthcare providers or visit public health portals provided by state and federal health agencies.