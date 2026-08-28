4 more measles cases confirmed in metro Atlanta daycare outbreak

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The Brief Georgia health officials have confirmed four additional measles cases connected to an outbreak involving a metro Atlanta daycare. The four children were close contacts of a case confirmed last week and were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. Health officials are working to identify anyone else who may have been exposed.



Four more children have been diagnosed with measles in an outbreak associated with a metro Atlanta daycare, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

What we know:

The new cases involve close contacts of a measles case confirmed last week. DPH said the children were either unvaccinated or had not received all recommended doses of the measles vaccine.

Health officials are now working to identify additional people who may have had close contact with the infected children.

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Why measles can spread quickly

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Symptoms generally develop seven to 14 days after exposure and can include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. A rash of small red spots typically follows, beginning on the head before spreading to the rest of the body.

What parents should know

The measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine can prevent measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children receive their first dose between 12 and 15 months old and a second dose between ages 4 and 6.

What you can do:

DPH is urging anyone who develops possible measles symptoms to contact a health care provider immediately. People should call ahead before going to a doctor's office, hospital or public health clinic so precautions can be taken to avoid exposing others.