Second Georgia measles case of 2026 reported in Bryan County

The Brief A second case of measles has been confirmed in Georgia this year. The Bryan County resident was reportedly unvaccinated. Health officials said the person had traveled out of the state before coming down with the virus.



An unvaccinated Bryan County resident has a confirmed case of measles, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

What we know:

Health officials said the person had recently traveled out of the state but did not travel internationally.

Everyone who may have been exposed or is at an increased risk of catching the virus is being notified, DPH said.

Dig deeper:

Measles is highly contagious and typically spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected person has left.

Symptoms usually show up within 7 to 14 days after exposure and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. A rash of tiny red spots will appear on the head and then spread to the rest of the body.

What you can do:

The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine protects against measles and rubella.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children receive their first dose of the vaccine between 12 and 15 months old and the second dose between 4 and 6 years old.

By the numbers:

This is the second reported case of measles in Georgia in 2026. There were 10 confirmed Georgia cases in 2025.

What we don't know:

It is unclear where the person had traveled to before catching the virus.