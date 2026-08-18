Unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident diagnoses with measles

The Brief The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed measles in an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident, marking the state's seventh case. Health officials are tracing contacts of the individual, who has no travel history or known exposure to the virus. Officials warn measles spreads easily through the air and can linger in rooms for up to two hours.



Georgia health officials have confirmed a case of measles in an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident who has no reported travel history or known exposure to the virus.

Metro Atlanta measles case

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed measles in an unvaccinated resident and is working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with the individual while infectious.

State health officials noted this brings the total number of measles cases in Georgia to seven.

Last year, the state recorded 10 confirmed cases.

What are measles?

The backstory:

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air via coughing or sneezing, remaining airborne or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves.

Symptoms typically show up seven to 14 days following exposure, starting with a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes before a red spot rash spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

Health officials track exposure

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how or where the individual contracted the virus, as there is no known travel history or confirmed exposure.

Public health workers have not publicly released specific locations or dates where community exposure may have occurred while the person was infectious.

Protecting against measles virus

What you can do:

Health officials urge anyone experiencing measles symptoms to call their healthcare provider immediately before visiting a doctor’s office, hospital or public health clinic. Providers who suspect measles must notify public health authorities right away.

The MMR vaccine provides strong protection, with one dose offering over 95% immunity and a second dose boosting protection to 98%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children receive their first dose between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age.