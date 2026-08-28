Gwinnett DA sues Georgia over nonpartisan election law

The Brief Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson has filed a lawsuit challenging a new Georgia law that makes several metro Atlanta county offices nonpartisan. The Republican-backed law removes party labels from ballots for district attorney and other county races in five metro Atlanta counties beginning in 2028. Austin-Gatson argues the law discriminates against voters in those counties and gives them less information about candidates.



Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson is taking Georgia to court over a new law that will remove political party labels from ballots in several metro Atlanta county races.

What we know:

Austin-Gatson announced Friday that she has filed a lawsuit challenging House Bill 369, becoming the second metro Atlanta district attorney to take legal action against the law.

The Republican-sponsored measure, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this year, requires district attorneys and several other county offices to be elected on a nonpartisan basis beginning in 2028.

The change applies to Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

DA calls law discriminatory

What they're saying:

Austin-Gatson argues the law unfairly singles out metro Atlanta counties and limits information available to voters.

"I have a duty to stand up and fight against what I believe to be unjust and racially discriminatory legislation," Austin-Gatson said during a news conference Friday.

She also argued that the law disproportionately affects counties represented by Black Democratic women serving as district attorneys.

Austin-Gatson said Gwinnett's diversity makes it particularly important for voters to have as much information as possible when choosing elected officials.

She said removing party affiliations from the ballot "attempts to lessen the choice of the people" and argued that voters deserve more information about candidates, not less.

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Second lawsuit challenging the law

Austin-Gatson's lawsuit follows a separate challenge filed earlier this year by DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

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An attorney speaking at Friday's news conference said having multiple counties challenge the law demonstrates that the objections extend beyond DeKalb.

"You don't want to convey the message that DeKalb County is the only county that cares about this," he said. "I think it is important that others weigh in and say this hurts us too."

Supporters of House Bill 369 have argued that certain local government offices should operate independently of political parties.

Unless the law is blocked or overturned, the affected races will become nonpartisan starting with the 2028 elections.

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