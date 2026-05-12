HB 369: Cobb County leaders demand Kemp veto election bill

The Brief Cobb County leaders are demanding Gov. Brian Kemp veto House Bill 369, which would remove party labels from local elections in five Georgia counties. The legislation specifically targets Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Clayton counties, while the state's other 154 counties would keep partisan elections. Opponents argue the bill is unconstitutional "political redlining" and are prepared to file legal challenges if the governor allows it to become law.



Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and local officials are calling on Gov. Brian Kemp to veto a bill that would force nonpartisan elections in only five of Georgia’s most populous counties.

Georgia election bill dispute

What we know:

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, Vice Chair Erick Allen, and Solicitor General Makia Metzger held a press conference Tuesday to oppose House Bill 369. The legislation would eliminate partisan labels for races including district attorneys, county commissioners, and court clerks in Cobb, Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Clayton counties. Proponents of the bill argue that removing party affiliation will improve public safety and reduce political games.

However, Cupid argued the bill is unfair because it does not apply evenly to all 159 counties in the state. She noted the bill was originally about food trucks before being replaced with election language in the final days of the legislative session without public hearings. Metzger called the move "political redlining" and stated it is an unconstitutional attempt to suppress the voices of diverse voters.

Potential legal challenges

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if Kemp will use his veto pen or allow the bill to become law by taking no action. While leaders like DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston have said they are prepared to file a legal challenge, the specific timing or venue for such a lawsuit has not been announced. The board must still confer with legal counsel to determine the exact next steps if the bill moves forward.

Cobb County leaders gathered in opposition to HB 369, calling on Gov. Brian Kemp to veto it on May 12, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Legislative path

The backstory:

House Bill 369 initially focused on food truck regulations before being "gutted and replaced" with the current election language during the end of the session. Commissioner Allen compared the bill to the 1917 county unit system, which was used to dilute the power of populous, diverse counties until the Supreme Court struck it down in the 1960s. The five counties targeted by the bill are the only ones in Georgia that have abolished the office of coroner in favor of a medical examiner system.

Future of local voting

What's next:

Tuesday is the final day for Kemp to decide the fate of the legislation. If he signs it or does nothing, the bill automatically becomes law. Cupid reminded the governor of his 2020 decision to protect election integrity, asking him to "stand with courage" again. If the bill is enacted, Cobb County leaders confirmed they have not ruled out taking the matter to court to protect local control.