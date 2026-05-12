State Forester lifts burn ban as South Georgia wildfires 90% contained

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The Brief The State Forester's wildfire burn ban has been lifted for all Georgia counties following improved conditions and firefighter efforts. A seasonal Georgia summer burn ban remains in effect for 54 counties in the metro Atlanta area through Oct. 1. Two major wildfires, the Pineland Rd Fire and the Highway 82 Fire, have burned over 54,000 acres combined and are both 90% contained.



The State Forester lifted a 91-county wildfire burn ban Tuesday as conditions improve, though officials warn that seasonal restrictions still apply in metro Atlanta.

What we know:

State officials lifted the wildfire burn ban in all counties Tuesday. The Georgia Forestry Commission credited the work of wildland firefighters and first responders who worked around the clock over the last few weeks to manage the risk.

While the state ban is gone, the Georgia EPD summer burn ban is still active for 54 counties. This seasonal restriction, which mainly affects metro Atlanta, stays in place until Oct. 1 regardless of current wildfire conditions.

To see the full list of counties under the seasonal ban, click here.

Drought conditions keep wildfire danger high in parts of the state. On Monday, the Georgia Forestry Commission responded to two new wildfires that burned less than an acre.

Two massive fires also remain active while crews work toward full containment. The Pineland Rd Fire has burned 32,575 acres and the Highway 82 Fire has burned 22,420 acres. Both fires are currently 90% contained.

What we don't know:

Local burn restrictions or ordinances may still be in place even though the state ban has been lifted. Residents should check with local officials before burning outdoors to ensure they are not violating any specific county rules.

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