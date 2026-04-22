Wildfire smoke prompts haze concerns in metro Atlanta skies

The Brief Wildfires in South Georgia are causing haze over metro Atlanta. Southwest winds are limiting smoke and keeping air quality stable. Nearly 100 fires in three days fueled by ongoing drought conditions.



Many people are asking why the skies above Atlanta appear smoky Wednesday morning.

Wildfires in South Georgia

Several fires are currently burning across South Georgia, including a larger wildfire near the Okefenokee Swamp, roughly 10 miles north of the Florida-Georgia state line. That fire is producing significant smoke, particularly impacting areas like Valdosta and along the Interstate 75 corridor.

Winds from the southwest are keeping most of that smoke out of metro Atlanta, but there is still enough haze to raise concerns.

Despite that, FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says there is not enough smoke in the air over Atlanta to cause major air quality issues. However, people in sensitive groups, including those with respiratory issues, may still want to take precautions.

AirNow.gov revealed that Atlanta had an AQI (air quality index) of 77 (moderate) as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Other major areas:

Columbis-Phenix City: 151

Brunswick: 156

Macon: 193

Warner Robins: 167

Savannah: 148

Tips for those sensitive to smoke

Here are four practical precautions to take when smoke is present in the sky:

Limit time outdoors: Reduce prolonged outdoor activity, especially exercise, when smoke levels are noticeable.

Keep indoor air clean: Close windows and doors, and use air conditioning or air purifiers if available.

Protect sensitive groups: Children, older adults, and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions should be especially cautious and stay indoors when possible.

Use a mask if needed: If you must be outside for extended periods, consider wearing a well-fitted mask (like an N95) to help filter fine particles.

What we know:

A widespread drought across Georgia is fueling a surge in wildfires, with nearly 100 fires igniting over a three-day period as dry, windy conditions persist, according to FOX Weather.

State forestry officials say more than 98% of Georgia is under moderate to exceptional drought, helping fires spread quickly and burn thousands of acres. The Pineland Road Fire (Clinch County) in South Georgia has grown to nearly 9,000 acres and remains only partially contained.

Some of the larger fires have forced evacuations and school closures, as emergency officials warn conditions remain dangerous in parts of the state.

Burn ban for South Georgia

State forestry officials have issued a burn ban across 91 counties in the southern half of the state. The order, the first of its kind from the Georgia Forestry Commission, prohibits outdoor burning including yard debris, agricultural burns and prescribed fires, and will remain in effect for at least 30 days.

Nearly 98% of the state is under moderate to exceptional drought, with wildfire activity already above average, and officials warn even a single spark could quickly ignite a dangerous blaze.

Much of the state is currently at a Fire Danger Rating of 3.0 and above. The greatest danger is in the southern part of the state, but areas in North Georgia are also in the 4.0 to 5.0 range, according to Georgia Forestry.

Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement on social media Tuesday that his office is working closely with the Georgia Forestry Commission to respond to the increasing wildfire threat in South Georgia.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones also posted on X saying that his "thoughts and prayers" are with everyone impacted by the wildfires across Georgia. He also asked the residents in the impacted areas to look for updates from their local officials and adhere to their guidance.

Additionally, Attorney General Chris Carr also posted about the fire on his social media account.