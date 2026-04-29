Crews gaining ground on massive South Georgia wildfires

The Brief Rain and humidity help slow fires burning in South Georgia. More than 55,000 acres burned across Brantley and Clinch counties. Crews say progress made, but warn long fight remains.



Rain and humid conditions are helping firefighters make some progress Wednesday morning as crews continue battling two massive wildfires in South Georgia, though officials warn the threat is far from over.

What we know:

The fires in Brantley and Clinch counties have burned more than 55,000 acres and destroyed dozens of buildings. While recent rain has provided some relief, heavy smoke remains in areas near the Highway 82 fire, where crews continue working to contain the flames.

Georgia National Guard helicopters were seen dropping water over the fires Tuesday as part of ongoing efforts. Gov. Brian Kemp surveyed damage from the Pineland Road fire and pointed to improving conditions.

What they're saying:

"That a little bit of rain that we got. It allowed us to gain some ground. And, everybody’s feeling really good about that. We’re definitely not out of the woods, but feeling a lot better," Kemp said.

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, containment of the Pineland Road fire in Clinch County has increased to 23%, while the Highway 82 fire in Brantley County is about 32% contained.

Still, officials say the fires are far from under control.

Firefighters are now shifting from aerial efforts to more ground-based operations to contain the fires in thick vegetation.

"It is heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking for them when they can’t save a house," Kemp said.

Fire officials say some residents near Highway 110 have been allowed to return home, but others remain displaced as firefighters continue their work.

Officials are also hoping for more rain in the coming days.

"Hopefully, we’re going to get some rain. It’ll make it even better, but we know we’re going to have to deal with this situation for a while longer, and we just want everybody to continue to stay vigilant."

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