PHOTOS: Destructive wildfires burning in South Georgia

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Pineland Road Fire Credit: Georgia Forestry Commission

The Pineland Road Fire in Clinch County and the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County are currently burning out of control in South Georgia.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, more than 29,000 acres had burned as of Wednesday afternoon and the fire was only 10% contained. There are currently 99 personnel assigned to the fire and equipment resources include wildland engines, water tenders and dozers. The fire is located in a D4 exceptional drought area.

The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County had burned an estimated 5,000 acres and was 15% contained as of Thursday morning. More than 50 homes and other structures have been lost and an estimated 1,000 homes are in danger. There are multiple road closures in the area. The Brantley County Sheriff's Office is providing updates on their Facebook page.

RELATED STORIES