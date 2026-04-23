Cherokee County issues countywide burn ban due to fire danger

The Brief A burn ban is now in effect in Cherokee County due to severe drought, low humidity and increased wildfire risk. Limited firefighting resources and ongoing wildfires elsewhere are making conditions more dangerous and harder to control. Additional burn restrictions are expanding statewide, with a separate ban in 91 central and south Georgia counties and the annual ozone ban starting May 1.



A countywide burn ban is now in effect in Cherokee County as officials warn of dangerous fire conditions tied to ongoing drought.

What we know:

The Cherokee County Fire Marshal, working with municipal fire officials, issued the immediate ban due to severe drought conditions, low humidity and limited recent rainfall, all of which increase the risk of fast-moving outdoor fires.

RELATED: State of Emergency issued as wildfires ravage South Georgia

Officials say the situation is further complicated by limited resources, as some wildfire response teams have been deployed to other parts of the state to help battle active fires.

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris and land clearing, and will remain in place until conditions improve. Residents are urged to avoid activities that could spark fires and to report any signs of smoke or flames to 911.

RELATED: Code Orange Air Quality Alert in place for metro Atlanta due to smoke

Violators could face fines or other enforcement actions as officials continue to monitor conditions.

Most North Georgia counties like Gwinnett, Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb still allow burning at this time if local conditions permit. However, many local fire departments have suspended local permits.

Beginning May 1, the annual EPD Summer Ozone Burn Ban begins for 54 counties in North and Central Georgia.

Burn Ban issued for Central/South Georgia

On April 22, 2026, Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) issued a mandatory emergency burn ban for 91 counties across central and southern Georgia.

The counties are located primarily south of metro Atlanta, spanning from Harris County in the west to Columbia County in the east and extending all the way to the Florida border.

The ban is in place until May 22 unless it is extended.