Massive cache of automatic weapons, methamphetamine brings down DeKalb County man

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The Brief An Ellenwood man faces decades behind bars and a $1.1 million fine after a massive drug trafficking investigation. Authorities uncovered more than 40 firearms and 132 pounds of marijuana inside a home on Ward Lake Way. A jury convicted the 41-year-old following a DeKalb County drug probe involving controlled buys.



A DeKalb County jury found a 41-year-old man guilty of trafficking large quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine out of his home, officials announced.

DeKalb County illicit drug trade

What we know:

A jury found Vincent Denard Simon, 41, guilty on Wednesday of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana and two counts of possessing a firearm during a felony. The conviction follows an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that led to a raid on his home on Ward Lake Way in Ellenwood on Feb. 6, 2024. GBI agents learned Simon was selling drugs from the home and secured a search warrant after completing several controlled buys.

Inside the home, investigators found 132 pounds of marijuana, nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine pills, other unidentified powders and pills, and more than 40 firearms. The weapons cache included rifles, shotguns, pistols and automatic weapons. GBI laboratory technicians later tested the pills to confirm they contained methamphetamine.

On Thursday, Magistrate Judge Matthew McCoyd sentenced Simon to serve 20 years in prison followed by 40 years on probation. McCoyd, who presided over the trial by designation for the Superior Court, also ordered Simon to pay a $1.1 million fine.

Unresolved investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity or chemical makeup of the other suspicious pills and powders seized during the raid. Authorities also did not disclose where Simon obtained the massive collection of firearms, which included automatic weapons. It remains unclear if any other individuals face charges in connection with the drug operation.