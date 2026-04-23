Code Orange Air Quality Alert in place for metro Atlanta due to smoke

The Brief Wildfire smoke from South Georgia is causing hazy skies and lower air quality in North Georgia Fires in Clinch and Brantley counties remain only partially contained and could grow Dry conditions and limited rainfall are allowing fires to persist and impact the region



Hazy skies and reduced air quality are expected again Thursday across parts of North Georgia as smoke from wildfires burning in South Georgia continues to drift north.

RELATED: State of Emergency issued as wildfires ravage South Georgia

What we know:

The smoke initially became more noticeable Wednesday, with many residents reporting a visible haze and the smell of wildfire smoke in the air. The conditions are expected to persist into Thursday, particularly in areas near and south of Atlanta.

The smoke is coming from at least two major fires in South Georgia, including one in Clinch County that is only about 10% contained and another in Brantley County that has grown in size and is about 15% contained.

Officials say low humidity and ongoing drought conditions are helping fuel the fires, and there are concerns they could continue to grow over the next several days.

Air quality is expected to be impacted across the region as the smoke spreads, with the most noticeable effects shifting throughout the day depending on wind patterns. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is currently in place.

Rain chances this weekend

Rain chances remain limited in the short term, with only scattered showers expected over the weekend, which may not be enough to significantly improve drought conditions or reduce fire activity.

Tips for those sensitive to smoke

Here are four practical precautions to take when smoke is present in the sky:

Limit time outdoors: Reduce prolonged outdoor activity, especially exercise, when smoke levels are noticeable.

Keep indoor air clean: Close windows and doors, and use air conditioning or air purifiers if available.

Protect sensitive groups: Children, older adults, and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions should be especially cautious and stay indoors when possible.

Use a mask if needed: If you must be outside for extended periods, consider wearing a well-fitted mask (like an N95) to help filter fine particles.

Widespread drought

A widespread drought across Georgia is fueling a surge in wildfires, with nearly 100 fires igniting over a three-day period as dry, windy conditions persist, according to FOX Weather.

State forestry officials say more than 98% of Georgia is under moderate to exceptional drought, helping fires spread quickly and burn thousands of acres. The Pineland Road Fire (Clinch County) in South Georgia has grown to nearly 9,000 acres and remains only partially contained.

Some of the larger fires have forced evacuations and school closures, as emergency officials warn conditions remain dangerous in parts of the state.

Burn ban for South Georgia

State forestry officials have issued a burn ban across 91 counties in the southern half of the state. The order, the first of its kind from the Georgia Forestry Commission, prohibits outdoor burning including yard debris, agricultural burns and prescribed fires, and will remain in effect for at least 30 days.