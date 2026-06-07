2 injured in shooting at Covington party, deputies say

The Brief A shooting at a Saturday night party on Harvey Avenue left two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Newton County deputies rushed to the home after receiving reports of gunfire and found both victims at the scene. Investigators are searching for a motive and suspect information as the investigation into the double shooting continues.



A Saturday night party in Covington turned violent when gunfire erupted, leaving two people hospitalized, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home on Harvey Avenue in Covington around 7:30 p.m. Saturday following reports of a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. Paramedics took both individuals to a nearby hospital for further treatment, and officials noted that one of the victims was seriously injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed details about what may have led to the gunfire at the party. The current medical status of the two people who were wounded remains unclear, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies have not released any information on whether any suspects have been identified or if any arrests have been made.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to search for answers. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Newton County Investigator Threets at 678-625-1453 or email ethreets@newtonsheriffga.org.