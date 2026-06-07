33-year-old man dies after being shot in northwest Atlanta

The Brief A 33-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after he was shot multiple times near a local bus stop on Mango Circle. Authorities rushed to the scene and provided immediate medical help, but the man died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police are working closely with MARTA officials to review camera footage as investigators search for a group of men seen walking with the victim.



A death investigation is underway after gunfire broke out near a bus stop in northwest Atlanta, leaving a man dead and police searching for answers, according to authorities.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers rushed to the 2900 block of Mango Circle around 1:30 p.m. Sunday following reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. First responders rendered aid to the man on the scene before emergency workers transported him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died, according to Lt. Christopher Butler.

Homicide units and canine teams swarmed the area to look for evidence and check the neighborhood. Investigators discovered ballistic information at the scene and found that the man had been walking with a group of other men right before the gunfire.

The shooting happened close to a local bus stop on a popular route.

The shooting happened close to a local bus stop on a popular route. Because of the location, police are partnering with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and its real-time crime center. Transit officials are actively running their systems to check for camera footage on the buses or from when vehicles were driving by.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Mango Circle NW on June 7, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the name of the 33-year-old man who died while the investigation continues. Police noted that it is still too early to tell what the motive was or share any specific details about what led to the shooting.

The other men who were walking with the victim ran from the area before officers arrived, and authorities do not know who fired the shots. While police believe someone is likely armed, they have not released any suspect descriptions or made any arrests. There is currently no indication that anyone else was injured or that another victim left the scene.

What's next:

Investigators are launching a heavy canvas of the neighborhood and following up on details at local apartment complexes. Police are also working closely with family members who arrived at the scene, to learn more about who he was close to and what he was doing before the shooting.

Authorities are asking the community to remain vigilant. Anyone who saw anything or has any information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or 911 immediately.