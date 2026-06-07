Wrong way driving leads to multiple crashes on I-85 in Fulton County

article

The Brief A wrong-way driver suspected of alcohol impairment caused a series of multi-vehicle crashes on I-85 SB near Virginia Avenue Sunday morning. Two people were injured and hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital after a Dodge Durango traveling north in the southbound lanes hit a Kia Forte head-on. Investigators are preparing criminal charges against the wrong-way driver, including DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road.



A wrong-way driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol caused a chaotic chain reaction of crashes on I-85 SB near Virginia Avenue early Sunday morning, leaving two motorists hospitalized after a head-on collision.

What we know:

A Georgia Highway Patrol trooper rushed to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-85 SB near Virginia Avenue in Fulton County around 3:46 a.m. Sunday. Preliminary findings show that a Dodge Durango was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the interstate when it was struck by a Kia Forte.

The violent impact left the driver of the Forte with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Durango suffered minor injuries, and emergency responders transported both drivers to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The initial head-on collision sparked a dangerous chain reaction. Several other southbound vehicles crashed into each other as drivers desperately tried to avoid hitting the oncoming Durango.

Troopers suspect alcohol impairment played a role in the initial wreck. The driver of the Durango will face multiple criminal charges, including DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road and serious injury.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A wrong way driver caused multiple crashes on I-85 near Virginia Avenue the morning of June 7, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or current medical conditions of either driver involved in the initial head-on crash. It remains unclear exactly how many total vehicles were involved or how many other people suffered injuries in the secondary wrecks.

State troopers have not disclosed where the wrong-way driver first entered the interstate lanes or how long the vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction before the crash.

What's next:

State troopers are handling the ongoing probe into the secondary crashes. Law enforcement officials are expected to formalize and file the criminal charges against the driver of the Durango as the investigation continues.