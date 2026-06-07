1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at College Park apartments

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The Brief A College Park police investigation is underway after a deadly weekend shooting on Godby Road left one man dead and another hospitalized. Officers found a man who was shot multiple times at an apartment complex entrance Saturday night, but he died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. Investigators believe the gunfire erupted during a drug transaction, and they are searching for answers as the shooter remains at large.



A Saturday night shooting at a College Park apartment complex left one man dead and another injured after a drug deal allegedly turned violent, according to police.

What we know:

College Park police officers responded to the 3100 block of Godby Road in front of building 7 around 10:06 p.m. Saturday. They had received reports that two people were shot at an apartment complex, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they found a man at the entrance of the Manchester Ridge Apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but the man died on the scene, police said.

Police found a second man with injuries. Paramedics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a drug transaction that escalated into gunfire, according to the police department.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ College Park police investigating a deadly shooting at the Manchester Ridge Apartments on Godby Road on June 6, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased man while they wait to notify his family. The current medical condition of the second man remains unknown, authorities said.

It remains unclear what the exact circumstances were that led to the deadly violence. Police have not released any details regarding potential suspects or descriptions of who ran from the scene.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131 Ext. 2260.