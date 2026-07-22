Mayor Andre Dickens celebrates successful FIFA events in Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta leaders celebrated six weeks of Atlanta FIFA World Cup events, highlighting safety achievements and city pride following massive downtown turnouts. Police deployed over 1,800 sworn personnel, answered 120,000 calls, took 212 guns off streets, and cleared 340 unattended packages. Transit system MARTA logged 4 million riders as city officials positioned Atlanta to host the 2028 Super Bowl and political conventions.



Mayor Andre Dickens and city leaders gathered at City Hall to celebrate the completion of six weeks of FIFA World Cup festivities, pointing to major public safety operations and transit milestones as proof the city can handle massive global events.

What we know:

Hundreds of thousands of soccer fans flooded downtown Atlanta between June 11 and July 19 for games and 16 nights of fan festival activities. Dickens commended municipal workers and regional partners for managing the massive influx without major disruptions.

"We made a conscious decision that this event was going to happen with Atlanta and not to Atlanta," Dickens said during an afternoon news conference. He added that "Atlanta is a group project. No single person. No single organization. No single level of government can accomplish something of this magnitude alone."

Dickens emphasized that overall coordination prevented major safety issues during the festivities. "A whole lot could have happened. That didn't happen," Dickens said.

By the numbers:

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum reported that the police department fully mobilized for six weeks, deploying more than 1,800 sworn personnel on 12-hour shifts with double and triple assignments. Officers received additional support from law enforcement agencies across Georgia and the nation.

During the six-week period, police cleared 340 unattended downtown packages to ensure none contained explosives, handed out red cards to street racers, and stopped teen takeovers. Officers removed 212 guns from city streets while answering 120,000 calls to the 911 center.

Volunteers and law enforcement officers also received 30,000 bottles of water during street operations.

The backstory:

While the tournament generated strong overall economic activity, Dickens acknowledged that ground-level revenue varied across local businesses.

"International activities ended up affecting ground level business outcomes," Dickens said. "And, you know, we'll be careful of how we reiterate to the public that this is a business opportunity, not a, you know, guaranteed millionaire mandate."

What's next:

City officials believe the successful hosting effort demonstrates that Atlanta is prepared for future major events, including the 2028 Super Bowl and potentially the 2028 Democratic National Convention.

"We showed Atlanta. We actually showed the world. We are exactly who we say we are," Dickens said.

What we don't know:

Schierbaum declined to detail specific security threats or potential attacks that law enforcement agencies thwarted during the six-week mobilization.

Local perspective:

Public transit carried a substantial portion of visitors, with MARTA recording 4 million riders during the six-week stretch. Another 4,000 people navigated downtown on bicycles and electric scooters.