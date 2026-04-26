Over 120 homes destroyed by South Georgia wildfires

The Brief Two massive wildfires have wiped out 122 homes across Brantley and Clinch counties as containment remains dangerously low. Officials believe the blazes were sparked by a party balloon hitting power lines and a welding accident. Fire activity is expected to pick up Sunday afternoon as dry conditions persist and first responders brace for a shift in the weather.



More than 120 homes have been destroyed in South Georgia as two wildfires continue growing in the area, according to the Associated Press.

What we know:

The Brantley County Sheriff's Office said infrared mapping shows the fire near Highway 82 has burned nearly 20,933 acres, and the fire is listed as just 7% contained. In Clinch County, the Pineland Road fire is listed at 32,003 acres and 10% contained on the state's website. State officials said debris left over from Hurricane Helene has fueled the spread of the fires.

In total, 122 homes have been destroyed, according to officials. In Brantley County, 87 homes were destroyed, while 35 homes have been lost in Clinch County. So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported due to the fire. However, there has been no official update on the effects these fires have on wildlife in the area.

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp said officials suspect the Brantley County fire was sparked by a foil party balloon that touched live power lines, creating an electrical arc that ignited the ground. He said investigators suspect the larger fire started with a man welding a gate outside.

Local perspective:

While parts of North Georgia received rain Saturday, South Georgia has not received any, allowing the fires to spread. The Brantley County Sheriff's Office said fire activity is expected to increase Sunday afternoon as the conditions there change. Officials said first responders have been briefed and are ready to adjust their attack.

What we don't know:

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville shows slight chances of rain in the area of both fires for the coming week, but it's unclear if it will be enough to lower fire chances.