Police seize 25 pounds of fentanyl during Cobb County traffic stop

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The Brief MCS Narcotics agents seized more than 25 pounds of fentanyl and a gun during a Cobb County traffic stop. A suspected drug trafficker faces multiple felony charges following a month-long undercover and uniformed narcotics investigation. Authorities value the field-tested synthetic opioids at $1.65 million, calling the massive seizure a major victory against illegal drugs.



Marietta/Cobb/Smyrna (MCS) Narcotics Unit agents found more than 25 pounds of fentanyl and a gun inside a vehicle during a Cobb County traffic stop on Monday.

Cobb County drug arrest

What we know:

A month-long drug investigation ended with a major narcotics seizure and a suspected drug trafficker in custody, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. MCS Narcotics agents stopped a vehicle traveling through Cobb County on Monday. A K-9 officer alerted handlers to look inside, prompting a search that uncovered approximately 11.43 kilograms of suspected fentanyl.

The seized synthetic opioids field-tested positive and have an estimated street value of $1.65 million. Authorities arrested Akira Garcia Mondragon during the traffic stop. Garcia Mondragon faces felony charges of trafficking fentanyl and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Sheriff Craig Owens said removing the massive haul from the streets potentially prevented countless tragedies. Owens explained that an amount of fentanyl comparable to a few grains of salt is enough to kill a person. Undercover and uniformed MCS Narcotics agents, Organized Crime Unit Intelligence personnel, and K-9 teams coordinated the operation. The regional narcotics unit combines eight local law enforcement agencies and the Cobb County District Attorney's Office under the leadership of the sheriff's office.

Ten wrapped packages of suspected fentanyl weighing 11.43 kilograms sit on a scale after being seized by the Marietta/Cobb/Smyrna Narcotics Unit during a major drug trafficking investigation in Cobb County on Monday, June 8, 2026. (Cobb County Sherif Expand

Massive drug seizure

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed where the shipment originated or where Garcia Mondragon was headed before the traffic stop. Investigators have not disclosed if additional suspects face charges in connection with the trafficking operation.