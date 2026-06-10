Clarkston man sentenced to 15 years for gang drive-by shooting

The Brief A Clarkston man will spend more than 15 years in prison following a gang-related drive-by shooting at an apartment complex. De’Andre Jackson and other GoodFellas gang members shot a woman, her 6-year-old son and a 14-year-old teen. Investigators recovered approximately 50 shell casings from the scene after the targeted ambush, but all three victims survived.



A Clarkston man will serve 186 months in federal prison after opening fire on a woman and two children during a gang-related drive-by shooting, federal officials announced Wednesday.

Federal court sentencing

What we know:

A federal judge sentenced 23-year-old De’Andre Jackson to 15 years and six months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jackson, known within the GoodFellas gang by the aliases "Gen," "Glock," and "Glizzy," participated in a targeted apartment complex shooting aimed at an individual the gang believed was a "snitch", court documents show.

Jackson and other armed gang members packed into two vehicles and drove to the complex to carry out the ambush.

The attackers unleashed a hail of gunfire, shooting the intended woman target six to nine times, hitting her 6-year-old son three times, and striking a 14-year-old teen in the ear.

Unanswered timeline details

What we don't know:

The Department of Justice did not state the exact date or timeframe when the drive-by shooting took place.

Officials also did not release the specific name or address of the apartment complex where the gunfire erupted.