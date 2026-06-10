Atlanta to outline World Cup safety plan today at news conference

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The Brief Atlanta leaders will hold a 1 p.m. news conference Wednesday to discuss security and transportation plans for the FIFA World Cup. The briefing comes as the city prepares to host eight matches and after several high-profile violent incidents raised public concerns. Officials are expected to detail law enforcement, emergency response and traffic management efforts ahead of the tournament.



Atlanta's top public safety and transportation officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on preparations for the FIFA World Cup as the city gets ready to host its first match next week.

What we know:

Mayor Andre Dickens will be joined by Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Rod Smith and Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness IV for a 1 p.m. briefing at Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters.

Check back here at that time for a livestream.

The update comes as Atlanta enters the final days before welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors for eight World Cup matches, including a semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Focus on safety and transportation

What we expect:

City leaders are expected to outline plans for crowd management, emergency response, traffic operations and public safety during the monthlong tournament.

The briefing also follows growing attention on crime and safety concerns in Atlanta and across the MARTA system.

Recent incidents have included the fatal stabbing of a woman aboard a MARTA train, a shooting that injured a teenager on a train, a stabbing at a MARTA bus stop and several other highly publicized attacks involving strangers.

While Atlanta police recently reported overall crime is down 14% compared with the same period last year and shootings have decreased 3%, aggravated assaults have risen 22%, according to department statistics.

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Increased security ahead of FIFA

Dig deeper:

Local agencies have spent months preparing for a range of potential challenges associated with one of the world's largest sporting events.

MARTA has expanded security measures by increasing officer staffing, extending shifts and bringing in additional transit officers from outside agencies. The transit system has also said it is strengthening partnerships with local law enforcement and deploying more personnel to assist with safety and crowd control.

Atlanta officials have previously said planning efforts have included preparations for cyber threats, major demonstrations, transportation disruptions and other large-scale emergencies that could accompany an international event.

The city has repeatedly emphasized that federal, state and local agencies have been coordinating security operations for months ahead of the World Cup.

What's next:

Wednesday's briefing is expected to provide the public with the latest information on how Atlanta plans to keep residents and visitors safe as the tournament begins.