Midtown MARTA shooting suspect hit with federal charges after teen injured

The Brief Federal prosecutors have filed federal charges against two separate men accused of violent attacks on MARTA trains in Atlanta. If convicted, both men could face life in prison. U.S. Attorney says it's rare for his office to pursue these types of cases, but is concerned ahead of the FIFA World Cup about safety on the transit system. A separate federal probe will investigate transit safety protocols and agency spending.



For the second time within a week, the U.S. Department of Justice has charged someone accused of violence on board a MARTA train.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg told FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo in a one-on-one interview that it's rare for his office to pursue these types of charges, but the recent violence has changed that.

"There is a need at this moment, with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon and with the violent crime out of control on MARTA, for us to do everything we can," Hertzberg said.

What we know:

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg announced Tuesday that the Department of Justice filed three charges against 42-year-old Anthony Gresham following a shooting in Midtown.

Prosecutors said Gresham fired three shots into a train car on Friday, striking a 17-year-old who survived the attack.

Gresham faces a federal charge of committing an act of violence with intent to hurt someone on a mass transit system, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.

In a separate case, the Department of Justice charged 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews with stabbing 66-year-old Margaret Swan on board a train near Oakland City on May 30.

Investigators said Matthews attacked Swan seemingly at random. He was charged with committing an act of violence using a dangerous weapon with the intent to cause death on a mass transportation system.

Hertzberg said federal prosecutors have jurisdiction in cases involving mass transportation.

"Where the offenses are committed on critical transportation infrastructure, there is an opportunity for the federal government to get involved," the U.S. Attorney said.

Dig deeper:

Gresham was charged Tuesday by criminal complaint with three charges: committing an act of violence with intent to cause serious bodily injury on a mass transportation system, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Hertzberg said if they are able to locate the gun, that would be an additional charge.

If convicted on all current counts, he could face a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life.

State jail records show Gresham spent 18 of the last 20 years in prison up until 2024 for convictions ranging from robbery to aggravated assault.

If Matthews, the stabbing suspect, is convicted on all charges, he faces the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty.

What's next:

The U.S. Department of Transportation will look into safety protocols and the way the transit agency spends money. The FBI will work directly with the transit agency throughout the upcoming international tournament.

Hertzberg said he remains in communication with the transit police chief to ensure riders feel protected.

"We are leaning in and partnering with local law enforcement to make sure that individuals who ride MARTA, whether they are Atlantans or they are visitors to our city for the World Cup, feel safe," he said.

It's not clear when either suspect is due in court.