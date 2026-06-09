KIPP Atlanta student shot on MARTA train leaving Georgia Tech program

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The Brief A 17-year-old student remains hospitalized after a violent MARTA train shooting at the Midtown station. Rising high school senior J’Von Easterling was shot in the arm and leg while leaving a science and engineering program at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Family members launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Easterling and his mother through a series of mandatory surgeries and recovery.



A 17-year-old KIPP Atlanta student is facing a long road to recovery after a gunman shot him on a stopped MARTA train at the Midtown station as he left a science program at the Georgia Institute of Technology, according to a local fundraiser.

Midtown transit attack

What we know:

J’Von Easterling was sitting on a train on June 5 before 7 p.m. when 42-year-old Anthony Gresham shot him in the arm and leg, according to authorities.

Easterling was carrying a crossbody bag across his chest at the time of the gunfire. According to his GoFundMe page, Easterling credits the bag for blocking a bullet that would have killed him.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Law enforcement vehicles surround the Midtown MARTA Station in Atlanta on June 5, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The teenager must undergo surgery for his hand and has already endured multiple surgeries on his leg, according to the fundraiser.

Easterling is a rising senior at KIPP Atlanta, a top-performing student, senior chief of the Student Government Association, and a member of the Principal’s List, the fundraiser says.

He is also a state champion athlete and an aspiring engineer.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed what sparked the gunfire or if the suspect targeted the teenager specifically. It is not yet known how long the student will need to remain in the hospital before he can return home to continue his recovery.

Family recovery fund

What you can do:

A GoFundMe campaign was created to support Easterling and his mother through the extensive healing process. The teenager's mother has been unable to work while she stays by his side to care for him.

"Your donation will help support medical and recovery-related expenses, transportation, lost income, and other unforeseen needs during this difficult time. Every gift, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference," the GoFundMe states.

To see the GoFundMe, click here.

Suspect arrested

The backstory:

The shooting interrupted Easterling's return from a year-round science and engineering program at Georgia Tech University. Following the attack, Gresham ran from the transit station and sparked an intensive search.

Officers captured Gresham following a two-day manhunt that ended in Douglasville. Gresham now faces numerous charges for the train shooting, including three federal charges.

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