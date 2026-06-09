Man accused in Midtown MARTA station shooting faces federal charges

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The Brief A multi-convicted felon faces three federal charges following a violent transit shooting at the Midtown MARTA station last Friday. Authorities captured 42-year-old Anthony Gresham in Douglasville after a massive multi-agency manhunt ended his two-day run from the law. The 17-year-old victim was shot in the hand and leg before being rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.



A 42-year-old multi-convicted felon faces federal charges after allegedly shooting a teenager at the Midtown MARTA station last Friday, federal prosecutors announced.

What we know:

Anthony Gresham, 42, is charged with committing an act of violence with intent to cause serious bodily injury on a mass transportation system. He also faces federal charges for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Federal prosecutors said Gresham has multiple prior felony convictions. Jail records show MARTA police have charged him multiple times in the past.

The backstory:

The violence erupted before 7 p.m. last Friday, June 5, when a 17-year-old male boarded a MARTA train stopped at the Midtown station. Gresham allegedly walked up to the specific train car where the teen sat, pulled a handgun out of his bag and fired three times toward the victim.

Bullets struck the teenager in his left hand and leg. Medics rushed the bleeding teen to Grady Memorial Hospital while authorities recovered spent shell casings from the scene.

Gresham ran from the station before law enforcement could apprehend him. The escape sparked a multi-agency manhunt that ended two days later when officers captured him in Douglasville.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Law enforcement vehicles surround the Midtown MARTA Station in Atlanta on June 5, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What's next:

Gresham remains in custody following his capture. A date for his initial hearing on the federal charges has not yet been announced.

What they're saying:

"Violence will not be tolerated on MARTA," said Marlo Graham, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. "The citizens of Metro Atlanta and our visitors deserve a safe and secure transportation system. This is a great example of the collaborative work of law enforcement to protect everyone’s right to safety."

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