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DeKalb County murder suspect Dejuan Simmons arrested during traffic stop

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 24, 2026 9:31 PM EDT
Published July 24, 2026 9:31 PM EDT
article

Dejuan Simmons (Houston County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Authorities arrested Dejuan Simmons during a traffic stop in Houston County regarding a DeKalb County malice murder and kidnapping investigation. 
    • Warrants state Simmons forced a homicide witness at gunpoint to drive him to Macon following the killing. 
    • Law enforcement officers took the 22-year-old suspect into custody on Thursday and booked him without bond into jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement officers captured 22-year-old Dejuan Simmons on Thursday after stopping his vehicle in Houston County.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Criminal Process Fugitive Unit worked alongside the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service to carry out the bust. 

Arrest warrants charge Simmons with malice murder in connection with the death of Calvarious Strong. 

Investigators state Simmons also forced a witness to the killing to drive him to Macon at gunpoint. 

What they're saying:

Sheriff Melody M. Maddox credited inter-agency collaboration for taking the suspect into custody without incident. 

"This arrest reflects the dedication of our Criminal Process Fugitive Unit and the strong partnerships we have with our fellow law enforcement agencies," Maddox said. "I appreciate the assistance of the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service in safely taking this individual into custody. Working together, we remain committed to locating violent offenders and protecting our communities." 

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific location or time of the homicide that claimed the life of Calvarious Strong. 

Authorities have also not disclosed the identity of the witness forced to drive to Macon. 

What's next:

Deputies transferred Simmons back to DeKalb County following his capture. 

Jail records show he is being held without bond. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, which issued an official arrest advisory detailing the investigation, as well as booking records from the Houston County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

Crime and Public SafetyDeKalb CountyNews