Atlanta City Council addresses recent MARTA attacks

The Brief Atlanta City Council members raised urgent safety concerns during a public safety meeting following a string of recent violent attacks on MARTA. The U.S. transportation secretary launched a federal probe into the transit system's safety protocols. Security plans are intensifying with 12,000 cameras and 25 incoming Denver transit officers ahead of the FIFA World Cup.



The federal government launched an investigation into MARTA transit safety just days before hundreds of thousands of visitors arrive in Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup. Local leaders are demanding answers after a series of violent crimes shook the transit network.

What we know:

Atlanta City Council members directly questioned the police chief during a public safety meeting on Monday afternoon.

Public Safety Chair Andrea Boone pressed Police Chief Darin Schierbaum about a string of recent violent attacks that have sparked deep local concern and triggered a federal investigation.

The U.S. transportation secretary ordered the safety probe just days before 300,000 to 500,000 global visitors converge on the city for the FIFA World Cup.

Schierbaum defended the city's response, stating that the partnership between the Atlanta Police Department and MARTA remains strong.

MARTA officials insisted the upcoming soccer matches will be secure and noted they are actively boosting police presence.

Transit officials are relying on a network of 12,000 surveillance cameras across the city to prevent and solve crimes. Additionally, 25 transit officers traveling from Denver will arrive this Friday to assist local law enforcement.

What we don't know:

Officials have commented on two stabbings, one fatal, and a shooting that triggered the federal investigation. It also remains unclear how long the U.S. Department of Transportation probe will take or what specific security measures the incoming Denver transit officers will implement when they arrive on Friday.

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