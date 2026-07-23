Who killed a woman shielding grandkids at East Point funeral home?

The Brief East Point police are searching for the shooter who killed 55-year-old Ina Chambers outside Gus Thornhill Funeral Home in East Point. Investigators said gunmen drove through a back gate on Jan. 9 before firing at Chambers as she shielded her grandchildren. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously to help solve the fatal shooting case.



East Point police are appealing for public assistance to identify the attackers responsible for shooting and killing 55-year-old Ina Chambers outside a local funeral home over six months ago.

East Point Police retrace scene

What we know:

East Point police officers walked through the property at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home to retrace the steps of a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 9. The victim, 55-year-old Ina Chambers, was attending a viewing for another family member alongside her daughter and grandchildren when gunfire erupted.

Sgt. J. Shareef said the suspect's vehicle entered through a back gate on the property, drove along gravel between parked cars, and stopped parallel to a water fountain where Chambers stood. Chambers attempted to shield her grandchildren as shots were fired, leaving her dead and causing bullet damage to a nearby car and home.

Funeral home shooting probe

What we don't know:

Police have not released specific suspect descriptions or disclosed potential motives behind the shooting. Authorities have also not confirmed how many shooters opened fire during the incident.

East Point officer appeal

What they're saying:

Investigators stressed that they have not forgotten the case and remain committed to finding answers for the family. Police sergeant J. Shareef made a direct appeal to the community to come forward.

"Those responsible. We have not forgotten about this. We will not let this rest," Shareef said.

"We are not asking you to help because you like the police," Shareef added. "We are asking you to help because you are human being. We want to get this out there and solve this case and give the family justice."

Unsolved East Point shooting

The backstory:

The killing of Chambers is one of two major open cases actively being investigated by East Point police. Investigators are also seeking information regarding the shooting of 75-year-old Dorothy Gordon, who was shot in the neck while handing out food to people in need.

Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home is urged to contact East Point police or Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can submit information while remaining completely anonymous.