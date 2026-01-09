East Point reported shooting: Heavy police presence at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home

article

The Brief Police surrounded Gus Thornhill Funeral Home on Friday evening following reports of a shooting. Witnesses report multiple people may have been injured during the incident at the location. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of victims or if a suspect is in custody.



Police in East Point surrounded a funeral home on Friday evening.

What we know:

FOX 5 crews spotted multiple East Point police cruisers surrounding the Gus Thornhill Funeral Home near the intersection of Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive and S. Bayard Street.

Police have not disclosed what occurred, but witnesses say there was a shooting at the location that may have injured multiple people.

What they're saying:

According to witnesses at the scene, there were multiple wakes happening at the funeral home at the same time. They were not clear what led up to it, but three people were shot.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what sparked the heavy police presence or the exact number of people involved.

FOX 5 Atlanta is waiting for further word from the East Point Police Department.