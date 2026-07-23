Madison County playground report: Video clears man in attempted abduction

The Brief Authorities determined that a reported Madison County kidnapping investigation involving a child at a recreation department playground was false following a thorough video review. Investigators held Steven Watts after finding he was recovering from days of methamphetamine use and experiencing a potential mental health crisis. Watts remains locked up on an unrelated criminal trespass charge alongside pending probation violation warrants from another jurisdiction.



Sheriff's deputies concluded that reported kidnapping allegations on Wednesday at the Madison County Recreation Department were false after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing suspect Steven Watts.

What we know:

Deputies placed Watts on an investigative hold at the local jail on Wednesday following allegations that he tried to abduct a child at the recreation department.

Investigators quickly learned Watts was experiencing a mental health crisis and coming down from multiple days of methamphetamine use.

Surveillance cameras at the recreation department did not support the initial claims made to responding officers. According to the sheriff's office statement, "The videos did not confirm the allegations that was made to the responding deputies by the complainant."

Watts remained at the scene when deputies arrived but could not offer clear answers due to severe drug intoxication.

After consulting with the district attorney's office, officials confirmed that the perception and allegations of kidnapping were false.

What we don't know:

Watts remains behind bars on an unrelated charge of criminal trespass while facing additional probation violation warrants.

Deputies are handing over the entire investigative file to prosecutors for a final official evaluation.