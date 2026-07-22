Toddler safe after reported abduction attempt at Madison County playground
MADISON COUNTY, Ga. - A vigilant parent may have prevented a toddler from being abducted from a Madison County recreation playground.
What we know:
According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Wednesday, someone reported a potential abduction of a toddler from a playground at the recreation department.
Investigators say a parent was able to get the 3-year-old safely away from the man.
The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.
"This is certainly a serious allegation," the sheriff’s office posted. "Please understand that there is NO imminent threat to anyone at the Rec Dept. The Rec Dept. is a safe place for you and your family to enjoy."
The sheriff’s office said investigators are developing new facts in the case and will share as soon as possible.
What we don't know:
The identity and age of the man taken into custody remain unknown.
Authorities have not released the specific identity of the 3-year-old child or the parent involved.
The exact details of the new facts being developed by investigators have not yet been disclosed.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, who detailed the reported incident in a Facebook post, as well as investigators working the case.