Toddler safe after reported abduction attempt at Madison County playground

The Brief A man was taken into custody following a reported attempted abduction of a 3-year-old at a recreation department playground. A parent successfully rescued the toddler, and authorities stated there is no imminent threat to the public. The suspect's name has not been released as investigators continue to gather new details in the case.



A vigilant parent may have prevented a toddler from being abducted from a Madison County recreation playground.

What we know:

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Wednesday, someone reported a potential abduction of a toddler from a playground at the recreation department.

Investigators say a parent was able to get the 3-year-old safely away from the man.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.

"This is certainly a serious allegation," the sheriff’s office posted. "Please understand that there is NO imminent threat to anyone at the Rec Dept. The Rec Dept. is a safe place for you and your family to enjoy."

The sheriff’s office said investigators are developing new facts in the case and will share as soon as possible.

What we don't know:

The identity and age of the man taken into custody remain unknown.

Authorities have not released the specific identity of the 3-year-old child or the parent involved.

The exact details of the new facts being developed by investigators have not yet been disclosed.