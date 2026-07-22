Dead bat tests positive for rabies in south DeKalb County

The Brief A dead bat tested positive for rabies in DeKalb County after being found near Columbia Drive and York Place on Tuesday. County officials also flagged a separate rabid bat discovery near Millstone Trail in the nearby Stone Mountain area. Health workers urge residents to vaccinate pets annually and immediately seek medical care if bitten or scratched by wildlife.



Health officials in Decatur issued a public warning after testing confirmed a dead bat carried rabies in southern DeKalb County on Tuesday.

What we know:

A dead bat recovered near Columbia Drive and York Place in south DeKalb County tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

County workers also reported an infected bat near Millstone Trail in the Stone Mountain area. Officials noted that Georgia is endemic for rabies, meaning the brain-damaging virus circulates naturally among animals all year.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not stated whether any people or household pets came into direct contact with either bat. It remains unclear if animal control officers have conducted local trappings in response to these cases.

What you can do:

Residents must vaccinate their pets every year and register the official tags directly with DeKalb County Animal Control. Officials advise homeowners to secure garbage cans, eliminate outdoor pet feeding stations, and keep a close eye on pets for unusual behavior.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a wild or strange animal should seek emergency medical attention right away. To report an animal bite or request assistance, call DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996, extension 2, during weekday hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or dial 404-294-2519 after hours.

The backstory:

Rabies spreads through saliva, primarily when an infected animal bites another creature or a human. Because the virus occurs regularly across the state, local authorities only trap wild animals if a domestic pet or human suffers a bite or scratch.