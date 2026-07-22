Conyers police chase: Two arrested after hotel car break-ins

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The Brief Conyers police arrested two men following a vehicle pursuit linked to at least 28 hotel car break-ins in Conyers. Officers used a PIT maneuver in DeKalb County to stop the suspects, though a third person ran away from the scene. Investigators are holding Marco Harris and Anthony Dunn in jail while asking the public for tips on the remaining suspect.



Two men face charges after leading Conyers police on an early Tuesday morning chase into DeKalb County that ended a rash of 28 hotel car break-ins.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported car break-in at the Comfort Inn on 1363 Klondike Road around 3:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Police spotted the suspected vehicle leaving the scene and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit continued into DeKalb County, where officers used a PIT maneuver to safely stop the vehicle.

Police took 19-year-old Marco Harris and 20-year-old Anthony Dunn into custody, while a third passenger ran away from the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators suspect the men may be linked to at least 28 hotel car break-ins across three local hotels. Police have not yet identified or located the third suspect who ran into DeKalb County.

What's next:

Harris and Dunn remain in custody at the Rockdale County Jail as the investigation continues. Police said additional charges or arrests may be coming as investigators verify more evidence.

What you can do:

Anyone with details about the break-ins or the missing suspect can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-929-4203. Tips can also be submitted through the CPD mobile application.