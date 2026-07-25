Lanes reopen on I-285 after fiery multi-vehicle crash

article

The Brief A major traffic incident involving multiple vehicles occurred along Interstate 285 near Exit 60 at Riverdale Road early Saturday morning. Emergency personnel responded to the scene to extinguish a fire and treat several injured individuals. Authorities managed traffic in the area while launching an investigation into the cause of the event.



A multi-vehicle crash left a truck engulfed in flames along Interstate 285 near Exit 60 early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Emergency responders rushed to Westbound I-285 at Exit 60 following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Georgia 511 issued a major travel alert around 6:50 a.m. after the wreck shut down every travel lane near Riverdale Road.

The collision involved three semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles, leaving one of the semi-trucks fully engulfed in flames within its engine compartment.

A total of 17 firefighters and paramedics responded to the incident and, because of the location, crews shuttled water to the scene to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to other vehicles.

Paramedics treated two men and a woman before transporting them to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Traffic officials immediately began diverting all cars off the highway at Exit 60. Images shared by the Georgia Department of Transportation showed heavily backed-up lanes while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

What we don't know:

The specific chain of events or factors that caused the multi-vehicle collision are still under investigation.