Atlanta turn ban: City restricts red light turns ahead of World Cup

The Brief Atlanta implemented new traffic regulations around downtown and midtown to protect massive crowds ahead of the World Cup. City leaders and pedestrian advocates say restricting turns on red lights will significantly reduce traffic accidents and save lives. New signs are already up at many intersections where drivers are no longer allowed to turn during red lights.



Drivers in downtown and Midtown Atlanta must adjust to new traffic rules as the city bans turns on red lights at many intersections to boost pedestrian safety ahead of the World Cup.

Atlanta traffic regulations

What we know:

Atlanta officials finished installing "No Turn on Red" signs at numerous intersections throughout downtown and Midtown over the past few weeks. The city ordinance actually went into effect more than a year ago in certain areas, but the full visual rollout is now complete in time for the World Cup.

City leaders say the regulations are designed to curb crashes and protect pedestrians as hundreds of thousands of soccer fans from around the globe pour onto local streets.

Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, Post 1 At Large, said many international visitors are completely unaccustomed to cars turning on red lights.

Pedestrian advocates, including the Midtown Alliance, say the changes allow people to walk, bike and scoot through the city without constant fear of getting hit by a car.

Future tournament concerns

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how many total intersections received the new signs during the recent installation push.

Midtowm pedestrian safety

The backstory:

Traffic and development have been rising steadily in midtown. Midtown resident Steven Dravo, who walks his dog Fiona every day, said the roads have become increasingly congested. Dravo explained that frustrated drivers often fail to pay attention to people in crosswalks. According to Bond, the city must focus on a combination of making sidewalks and crosswalks safe for pedestrians while keeping conditions safe for vehicular traffic. Dan Hourigan with the Midtown Alliance said these regulations are beneficial at any time of the year, but they are essential with massive crowds entering the city.

Local safety impact

What they're saying:

"With the number of people coming into midtown and downtown, it’s a good thing all around," Dravo said. He added that "the road are more congested. People are more frustrated driving, so they’re not paying as much attention to what’s happening when people cross the street." Dravo believes the restrictions "they’ll definitely improve safety for pedestrians," noting that "you’re on the down side if you’re getting hit by a car."

Bond stated "we’re going to have a tremendous amount of pedestrian traffic because of the world cup." When asked if the rules can save lives, Bond responded, "absolutely, absolutely." Hourigan shared a similar sentiment, stating, "this is what people want. they want to be able to walk, scoot, bike in midtown without fear of getting hit by a car." He emphasized that the rules are great "especially when we’ve got hundreds of thousands of people coming to our city."

Driver safety guidance

What you can do:

Drivers traveling through downtown and midtown must remain alert and look up for the new signs before attempting to make a turn at a red light. Motorists should expect heavy pedestrian traffic and navigate all intersections with extreme caution.