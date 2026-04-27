Metro Atlanta Weather: Limited rain, wildfire concerns continue in Georgia

The Brief Recent rainfall across Georgia has been minimal and uneven, offering little relief to dry conditions. Wildfires in parts of the state have grown, with one in Brantley County only partially contained. Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected through midweek before drier conditions return.



Recent rain across Georgia brought some relief but has not been enough to significantly improve dry conditions, according to the latest forecast.

What we know:

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says rainfall over the past few days has been inconsistent, with some areas in North Georgia seeing slightly higher totals while other regions, including wildfire zones, received little meaningful rain.

That has contributed to ongoing wildfire concerns. Officials with the Georgia Forestry Commission say fires in parts of the state have grown, including a wildfire in Brantley County that remains only about 7% contained.

Conditions in metro Atlanta are expected to stay relatively mild Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds and comfortable temperatures.

🌤️ Monday: Mild and pleasant with partial sunshine

🌬️ Tuesday morning: Showers and storms arrive, some gusty winds possible

⛈️ Tuesday–Wednesday: Multiple rounds of rain, higher totals expected

🌥️ Thursday–Friday: Cooler, less humid, drying out

☀️ Weekend: Mostly dry with improving conditions

By early Tuesday morning, a new system is expected to move in from the northwest, bringing showers and thunderstorms into the area. Some of those early storms could produce gusty winds, especially around sunrise.

Rain chances will continue through Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a stronger round of rainfall expected to move through overnight into Wednesday morning. That second wave is less likely to bring severe weather but could produce higher rainfall totals, which may help improve dry conditions.

By Wednesday, periods of rain and storms are expected to linger before gradually tapering off. Skies begin to clear heading into Thursday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and slightly cooler, less humid air.

Drier conditions are expected to settle in Friday and into the weekend, with mostly dry weather returning by Sunday.

While the rain will be beneficial, the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team notes that winds—though relatively light—could still create challenges for firefighting efforts where fires remain active.